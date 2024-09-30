Audfly Hosts Knowledge Seminar on Directional Sound Technology

Ultrasonic directional sound effect Directional speakers in museum

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As sound technology evolves, directional sound technology has emerged as a focal point in the industry. Recently, Audfly Technology hosted a seminar to introduce this innovative technology, addressing common misconceptions and exploring its diverse applications.Directional sound technology employs specially designed sound wave propagation methods to deliver sound precisely to targeted areas, minimizing interference with surrounding environments. Engineer Gu from Audfly Technology emphasized that the core of this technology is its sound-focusing capability, making it ideal for use in museums, retail spaces, and conference rooms.“Directional sound technology is not confined to specific environments,” Gu stated. “Its flexibility and adaptability enable it to excel in various commercial applications.”During the session, Gu highlighted several often-overlooked aspects of directional sound technology. Many assume that directional speakers provide only a single sound zone. In fact, Audfly's ultrasonic directional speakers can achieve precise sound focusing, enhance speech clarity, and feature a virtual sound source capability that enriches the listening experience.Concerns regarding operational complexity were also addressed. Gu introduced attendees to the fact that Audfly’s products are designed to simplify the user experience. They come with easy-to-understand manuals and online support, enabling users to master the equipment quickly. Furthermore, Audfly Technology offers a range of product models tailored for different settings, all designed to be plug-and-play for swift deployment.As knowledge of directional sound technology continues to expand, Audfly Technology anticipates its broader adoption across various industries, contributing to the advancement of sound technology. For further information on directional sound technology and its applications, visit Audfly Technology's official website

