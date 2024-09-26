The State Board of Pardons and Paroles office at 2 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive, S.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30334 is closed due to weather for Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27, 2024. Normal office operations will resume Monday, September 30, 2024. Parole considerations and decisions continue uninterrupted.

