First Lady Abbott Congratulates Outstanding Women In Texas Government 2024 Honorees
TEXAS, September 25 - September 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
First Lady Cecilia Abbott today congratulated the Outstanding Women in Texas Government 2024 honorees and delivered keynote remarks at the ceremony hosted by the Governor’s Commission for Women and the State Agency Council in Austin.
"I truly believe that women who invest in themselves and inspire change in others represent the greatest potential for growth in Texas," said First Lady Abbott. "Follow the lead of the outstanding women we honor today. Share your knowledge, your passion, your heart, and lead under a banner of kindness. With faith in our families, our communities, and in the future, we will build a bigger, better Texas for generations to come."
The Outstanding Women in Texas Government Award recipients for 2024 are:
Rising Star: Monica Huffer, Portfolio Director, Texas Municipal Retirement Systems
Community Investment: Angie McCown, Director, TDCJ Victim Services Division, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Professional Development: Marie Cohan, Statewide Digital Accessibility Officer, Texas Department of Information Resources
Outstanding Leadership: Mary Landrum, Deputy Commissioner for Health and Safety, Division of Worker's Compensation, Texas Department of Insurance
Outstanding Leadership: Margo Richards, Senior Vice President of Community Resources, Lower Colorado River Authority
This biennial award honors women in state service who are helping to shape the future of Texas by contributing their notable talents and skills. Candidates were nominated by their respective state agency leadership in four categories, and an independent committee selected the women whose contributions best exemplified the categories of leadership, professional development, community involvement, and rising star.
The Governor’s Commission for Women promotes opportunities for Texas women through outreach, education, research, and referral services. The State Agency Council supports the Governor’s Commission for Women and offers professional development training to its members.
