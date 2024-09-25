Governor Abbott Spotlights Texas’ Education, Workforce Training In Fort Worth

TEXAS, September 25 - September 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted Texas’ continued commitment to educate and train a highly-skilled workforce at the grand opening ceremony of the New Heights Adult High School in Fort Worth.



“New Heights is not just a school,” said Governor Abbott. “It is a critical tool in our efforts to provide the education and training needed to develop a workforce for the bigger, better Texas we are building for the next generation. There are nearly six million Texans who—for some reason or another—did not finish their high school education. By partnering with Tarrant County College and local employers, New Heights is providing adults between the ages of 18 and 50 an opportunity to earn not just a real high school diploma, but also critical training certificates for high demand, good-paying jobs. In Texas, we believe that it’s never too late for a new beginning. By investing in our future workforce, Texas will remain the Best State for Business, the best state for jobs, and the best state for opportunity.”



During his remarks, the Governor emphasized the need to continue investing in education and job training programs and highlighted the Texas Workforce Commission's crucial work awarding job and career training grants for Texans across the state. Governor Abbott also touted Senate Bill 2032 and House Bill 8, which he signed into law last year to further address the workforce needs of the state and create more opportunities for Texans to thrive in the state’s booming economy. Prior to the ceremony, Governor Abbott toured a classroom to visit with current students who are receiving critical career training to succeed in high-demand industries.



The Governor was joined at the grand opening ceremony by Senator Brandon Creighton, Senator Phil King, Representative Ben Bumgarner, Representative Nicole Collier, Representative David Cook, Representative Craig Goldman, Mayor Mattie Parker, Mayor Pro Tempore Gyna Bivens, New Heights School CEO Traci Berry, Tarrant County College Chancellor Dr. Elva LeBlanc, and other education and community leaders.

