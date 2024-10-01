Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, LLC and Cross Hospitals, LLC Announce an Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Little Rock

Little Rock Rehabilitation Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross Hospitals, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Cross Hospital Investors, LLC and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC, plans to develop a new inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital in The District at Midtown in Little Rock, AR. The inpatient rehabilitation hospital will have 40 modern private patient rooms, a rehab therapy gym with advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art equipment.

People with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries will be cared for under the management of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. A team of medical rehab physicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital support team will develop the intensive physical and medical rehab program for each patient during their inpatient stay.

“Cross Hospitals is excited to serve Little Rock and the nearby communities,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “This new rehab hospital will bring over 100 career opportunities to Little Rock and the surrounding communities.

About Cross Hospitals, LLC

Cross Hospitals, LLC is comprised of Kennor Holdings, LP, and Cross Development. It partners with Nobis Hospitals Investments, LLC, which develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com

