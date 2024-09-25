MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 5:39 p.m. officers responded to the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast of the report of a shooting. Once on scene officers located an adult male not conscious and not breathing suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, August 25, 2024, despite all lifesaving efforts the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 49-year-old Michael Simpson, of Northeast, D.C.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 43-year-old Damon Maurice McQuarters, of no fixed address. McQuarters was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 24130484

###