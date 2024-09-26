Announcing 'What I Like', the Newest Single from ZØ Marie

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- All the Above Records announces the release of ZØ Marie’s latest single, “What I Like,” distributed through Sony’s distribution company, The Orchard.ZØ Marie returns with “What I Like,” a sultry, 90s R&B-inspired track that perfectly encapsulates the thrill of falling in love. This new release is a tantalizing blend of dreamy melodies and seductive playfulness, showcasing ZØ Marie’s unique ability to merge nostalgia with contemporary sounds.“What I Like” takes listeners on a journey through a romantic cat-and-mouse game as ZØ Marie daringly unveils her feelings to her love interest, confessing, “I’m the Bonnie to his Clyde, the type to ride or die.” The song features playful call-and-response melodies, mirroring the intricate dance of two people slowly revealing their emotions to one another.ZØ Marie shares, “Allowing yourself to free-fall into the emotional rollercoaster of love is one of the most exhilarating feelings in the world.”ZØ Marie, a recent graduate with an English degree from Columbia University in the City of New York, emphasizes individual excellence, integrity, and collaboration as cornerstones of her career. Originating from a small town in Southern New Jersey, she is currently pursuing a Master’s in Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University. ZØ has been surrounded by music her entire life. She recounts, “All my earliest core memories relate to music, from my mom playing classical music at bedtime to lull me to sleep to my dad holding me in his arms each morning, serenading me with The Temptations. I have been in love with music for the entirety of my life and have dreamed of becoming a singer/songwriter since I was five.”

