ZØ Marie Releases “Addiction,” A Generational Substitute for Love
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina Rizzo, President of All the Above Records, announces the release of ZØ Marie’s new Pop song, “Addiction.” It is the fourth single from the forthcoming album, Soulmate.
Addiction to love is real. It is also a metaphor for all types of obsessive behavior. People become obsessed with destructive behaviors when they do not understand the true meaning of love. They substitute abnormal attachments and toxicity in the name of love, which ZØ highlights in her new song “Addiction.” ZØ says, “If addiction exists, true love cannot.”
ZØ’s lyrics embody the feeling of living in an addicted state. The music captures in sound what ZØ Marie has described in words as she writes, “Feels like I’m going insane, losing my mind. These walls keep closing on me.” The overall arrangement of the music and melancholy strings add a layer of drama and express the sensory distortion of the mood swings in a state of addiction, reinforcing the loneliness and desperation felt by this generation. ZØ reflects that “Addiction” was a song created to speak to my generation. My generation is filled with people who numb the pain of loneliness by substituting their sorrows with a different addictive coping mechanism.
The animated video for "Addiction" is set in a fantastical realm, ZØ World, between Heaven and Earth. ZØ World is a transformative place that encourages positive self-discovery, but unfortunately, ZØ has lost herself in her quest to find love. ZØ’s blind addiction to lust leads her toward a place of darkness, despair, and destruction. Will ZØ World's inescapable magnetic vibrations be enough to pull her out of the darkness?
Rizzo notes that with each release, ZØ Marie has been increasing her fanbase by capitalizing on social media, i.e., going viral on TikTok and building on her first single, “Alright,” which achieved one million views on YouTube. ZØ understands the value of in-person connections and has prioritized meeting fans from colleges across the United States, who rave about her animated lyric video series.
The Columbia University in the City of New York English major who recently graduated believes that individual excellence, integrity, and the ability to work collaboratively are key to a successful career. ZØ Marie is from a small town in Southern New Jersey and has been surrounded by music her entire life. ZØ recounts, “All my earliest core memories relate to music, from my mom playing classical music at bedtime to lull me to sleep to my dad holding me in his arms each morning, serenading me with The Temptations. I have been in love with music for the entirety of my life and have dreamed of becoming a singer/songwriter since I was five.”
ZØ Marie creates music because she wants the world to be a better place. Through her art, ZØ Marie aims to inspire others to be the best version of themselves. Ultimately, her Superpower is spreading love and positivity.
