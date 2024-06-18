ZØ Marie Charts on United States iTunes Pop Charts with New Single, "Lie To Me"
EINPresswire.com/ -- All the Above Records is proud to announce that ZØ Marie’s latest single, "Lie To Me," has entered the United States iTunes Pop Charts. This achievement underscores the artist's growing popularity and the resonant appeal of her music.
In "Lie To Me," ZØ Marie delves into the complexities of a toxic relationship where ignorance truly is bliss. The song is infused with haunting melodies and raw, emotive lyrics, reflecting her signature style of being honest and unapologetically real. With a melancholic undertone, "Lie To Me" narrates ZØ Marie's tumultuous relationship marred by infidelity and dishonesty. Despite her partner's unfaithfulness, she expresses a desperate plea, “I want you to lie to me,” underscoring her willingness to embrace any semblance of love, even if it’s based on falsehoods.
The song’s inspiration draws from Shakespearean Sonnet 138, known for its themes of mutual lies and deception. “In the sonnet, Shakespeare writes about a relationship built on mutual deception, where the act of lying is what binds the lovers together. I wanted to capture that same essence in 'Lie To Me,' where lying becomes a means of survival in a deeply flawed relationship,” explains ZØ Marie.
ZØ Marie, a recent graduate with an English degree from Columbia University in the City of New York, emphasizes individual excellence, integrity, and collaboration as cornerstones of her career. Originating from a small town in Southern New Jersey, she is currently pursuing a Master’s in Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University. ZØ has been surrounded by music her entire life. She recounts, “All my earliest core memories relate to music, from my mom playing classical music at bedtime to lull me to sleep to my dad holding me in his arms each morning, serenading me with The Temptations. I have been in love with music for the entirety of my life and have dreamed of becoming a singer/songwriter since I was five.”
Kristina Rizzo
