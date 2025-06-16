Bodhi Unleashes AI Powerhouse To Transform Hospitality Operations

Bodhi SuperAgent predicts and prevents issues like temperature trends and door lock errors in real time, optimizing energy, HVAC, and lighting systems for peak performance and savings, ensuring uninterrupted comfort and seamless experiences for guests.

Bodhi has launched Bodhi SuperAgent, BodhiGPT, and Bodhi GuestGPT. A suite of groundbreaking AI tools that redefines what’s possible in hotels.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of hospitality isn’t coming — it’s here.

Bodhi, the only platform that unifies every system, device, and data point across a property regardless of manufacturer, has just launched Bodhi SuperAgent, BodhiGPT, and Bodhi GuestGPT — a suite of groundbreaking AI tools that redefines what’s possible in hotels, resorts, residential, and commercial buildings.

Envision a world where it is guaranteed that every device and system operates flawlessly. Whether it is a light switch, door lock, air conditioning unit, or sensor, issues are addressed before they become apparent. Guests receive exactly what they desire, ensuring a perfect stay, while operators are rewarded with a 5-star review.

That’s the world Bodhi just created.

Meet the AI Trio Changing the Game

Bodhi SuperAgent

Your tireless AI operations manager.

It monitors everything — from temperature trends to door lock errors — across thousands of devices in real time. Bodhi SuperAgent predicts and prevents problems before they affect guests, and continually fine-tunes energy, HVAC, and lighting systems for optimal performance and savings.

BodhiGPT

Have a conversation with your property.

With BodhiGPT, operators can ask simple, natural questions like, “How is my hotel doing?” and get immediate insights. Bodhi responds with a summary of real-time issues — from inefficient cooling or heating, to low battery alerts in wireless devices, to guest-reported concerns.

It’s like having a building engineer who speaks your language — always ready with answers, 24/7.

Bodhi GuestGPT

Your 24/7 digital concierge.

Whether it’s a hotel guest or resident, Bodhi GuestGPT is a smart, always-on chatbot that enhances the guest experience from arrival to checkout. Guests can ask anything about the property — from services to amenities — and get instant answers.

It also allows guests to report issues with their room, such as it feeling too hot. BodhiGPT then interacts with them to resolve the problem in real time while automatically alerting hotel staff to take action.

Even better? It proactively reaches out to guests to check on their stay, creating a more personalized, high-touch experience — without additional strain on your team.



Why Bodhi Wins

Bodhi is the only 100% manufacturer-agnostic, cloud-native, and purpose-built for operational excellence. From HVAC and lighting to entertainment and PMS, Bodhi orchestrates it all into one seamless ecosystem. Its intelligent platform acts like a virtual technician — always testing, optimizing, and making buildings smarter.

Key benefits include:

• Unified Control: Every system, every vendor, one platform.

• Actionable Intelligence: Insights that cut costs, boost efficiency, and elevate operations.

• Frictionless Experience: Keyless entry, mobile guest requests, real-time communication.

• Smart Guest Controls: Lights, shades, and media — right from your phone.

