SIMS Exteriors and Remodeling Partners with Shelter From The Storm to Help Combat Homelessness

SIMS staff working on the new room Kim Harrison from SIMS and Connie Vacho, Associate Director at Shelter From The Storm

It's not just about providing a place to live, but about creating a sense of home and helping these families transition into a brighter future."” — JW Sims, founder of SIMS

STOUGHTON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sims Exteriors and Remodeling Inc., a local home remodeling company, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Shelter From The Storm Ministries (SFTSM), a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting homeless mothers and children. As part of their commitment to giving back to the community, SIMS participated in SFTSM’s Adopt a Suite program, providing essential resources and creating a welcoming home for families in need.The Adopt a Suite program invites local businesses and organizations to sponsor one of the eleven suites at SFTSM's shelter. Each suite serves as a temporary home for a family equipped with necessary amenities to help residents feel comfortable as they work towards self-sufficiency. SIMS adopted a suite last fall, ensuring it was clean, fully staged, and ready to welcome a new family in need. They also made some hands-on improvements to the space and furnishings using their remodeling skills.Last year, a mother and her two children moved into the suite sponsored by SIMS. In addition to providing bedding, kitchen essentials, and bathroom supplies, SIMS put a lot of effort into decorating the space to make it feel like a true home."Sims started their partnership with SFTSM last fall, when they adopted a suite, cleaned it, and staged it for a new family. The family successfully completed our program and had a new apartment to move into," said Connie Vacho, Associate Director at Shelter From The Storm. "Sims not only showed up to help move the family, but they ensured that the family had everything they needed to start at their new place."This year, SIMS continued its involvement by updating the suite. The ongoing partnership demonstrates SIMS’ commitment to supporting families in the community, not just by providing a safe and comfortable living space but also by helping them overcome homelessness."Shelter From The Storm's mission aligns with our values, and we are honored to contribute to their efforts in breaking the cycle of homelessness," said JW Sims, founder of SIMS. "It's not just about providing a place to live, but about creating a sense of home and helping these families transition into a brighter future."As Shelter From The Storm Ministries celebrates its 13th year of service and 8th year of housing support, SIMS is proud to continue contributing to the organization's transformative work for mothers and children in the community.For more information about Shelter From The Storm Ministries their Adopt a Suite program and their upcoming Kindness 4 Kids Campaign, visit their website. To learn more about SIMS Exteriors and Remodeling, Inc. , visit their website.

