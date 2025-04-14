Summerset Grills Unveils the New Quest Grill

The new Summerset Quest grill brings professional-grade performance to backyards everywhere.

A bold addition to the brand’s newly revamped product lineup, blending innovation, durability, and premium craftsmanship

Quest is an outdoor cooking experience that offers an invitation to try new dishes and techniques. It combines performance, durability and innovation in a way that elevates the grilling experience.” — Dennis Smith, CEO & President

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summerset Grills, a leading manufacturer of luxury outdoor cooking solutions and accessories, announces the launch of the new Quest Grill, the centerpiece and star of its newly revamped lineup. Quest delivers an elegantly designed outdoor grill with thoughtful, premium features and durable design.Crafted with 304 stainless steel, the Quest Grill offers exceptional durability, as well as consistent and high-performance cooking with its 18,000 BTU U-tube burners and 13,000 BTU angled infrared back burner. It comes equipped with heat zone separators, a drop-in griddle plate and a rotisserie kit with a 40lb motor - plenty of options to ensure the necessary precision and versatility to explore a variety of cooking techniques.Quest features interior halogen cooking lights for improved visibility and exterior waterfall LED strip lighting with a white-to-red bezel light indicator that signals the burner’s on/off state. It is engineered to offer effortless maintenance and long-term reliability with a removable, dishwasher-safe drip tray, double-lined spring-assisted hood and easy-clean briquette system.“Quest is not just a grill. It's an outdoor cooking experience that offers an invitation to try new dishes and techniques. It combines performance, durability and innovation in a way that elevates the grilling experience,” said Dennis Smith, CEO & President of AMD Direct , Summerset Grills’ parent company. “As part of our Summerset brand’s update, Quest represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and functionality, bringing professional-grade performance to backyards everywhere.”Available in three models—QST30, QST36, and QST42—Quest also offers a range of optional accessories, including side and power burners, wind guards, grill liners and freestanding carts, ensuring a customizable experience tailored to every outdoor kitchen.Whether you're simmering sauces, sautéing vegetables, or preparing sides while the main course sizzles, Summerset’s new collection of professional-grade side burners is the perfect complement to the Quest Grill. Available in single, double, and power burner configurations, these accessories are designed to offer restaurant-quality cooking capabilities right in your backyard. With durable stainless steel construction, precision control, and optional LED lighting for nighttime visibility, the side burners empower outdoor chefs to create full, multi-course meals without ever stepping inside. They are the ideal finishing touch for anyone looking to build a complete, high-performance outdoor kitchen around the Quest Grill.About Summerset GrillsSummerset Grills is a premier manufacturer of high-quality outdoor kitchen appliances, specializing in professional-grade grills, refrigeration, and accessories. With a dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and durability, Summerset continues to elevate the outdoor cooking experience for homeowners, chefs, and grilling enthusiasts. For more information, visit www.summersetgrills.com About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features, and storage solutions. Its brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP, and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

