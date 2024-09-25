I-17 Weekend Alert: Northbound lanes narrowed near Loop 303

PHOENIX – Drivers planning to use northbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix this weekend should plan for slow traffic and delays when the freeway is narrowed to one lane near Loop 303.

Northbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and State Route 74 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27-30.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is continuing a much-needed project to improve the pavement along I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74. An older and rough top layer of asphalt pavement has been removed and specialized equipment is now being used to diamond grind the base concrete pavement, creating a smoother, safer and longer lasting riding surface along 6 miles of I-17.

Drivers traveling on northbound I-17 this weekend should allow extra time, travel during non-peak morning or nighttime hours and, if possible, consider traveling before the closure starts Friday night.

ADOT is taking several steps to assist with the overall movement of northbound I-17 traffic this weekend, including:

Neighborhood streets along North Valley Parkway will be limited to local traffic only.

Not allowing right turns from the northbound I-17 off-ramp to eastbound Jomax Road (to discourage neighborhood cut-through traffic and help with overall traffic flow in the area).

Law enforcement officers and ADOT personnel will be positioned at several locations to help manage traffic conditions, including near the Happy Valley Road intersections at Norterra Parkway and 19th Avenue east of I-17.

Dixileta Drive will be closed at 27th Avenue near the city of Phoenix’s solid waste transfer station to reduce cut-through traffic.

Future weekend restrictions for this project are currently scheduled as follows:

Southbound I-17 closed at Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303. Detour : Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Loop 303.

Southbound I-17 closed at Loop 303 and then narrowed to one lane to Jomax Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Detour : Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Loop 303.

Northbound I-17 closed at Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303. Detour : Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Loop 303.

ADOT encourages drivers to sign up for project traffic alerts at azdot.gov/i-17HappyValleySR74.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.