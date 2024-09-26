NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE TO ADD AT LEAST TWO NEW TEAMS FOR 2025 SEASON

NPL Logo

League Evaluating Potential Owners, Cities, and Facilities as it Expands for the Second Consecutive Year

Our decision to open a process to determine new expansion teams, owners, and host facilities for 2025 reinforces the NPL’s status as a premier destination for professional pickleball.” — Michael Chen, Co-Founder of the National Pickleball League.

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League (NPL; nplpickleball.com) announced today its plan to expand by adding at least two new teams, and potentially up to four teams, for the 2025 season. This would bring the total number of teams in the nationwide professional Champions Pro (age 50+) pickleball league to a minimum of 14 teams next year.

The NPL is beginning to evaluate ownership groups and host cities to determine the best options for its second consecutive year of expansion. This growth will create more opportunities for top-tier players and reinforce the NPL’s position as the leading and only nationwide professional 50+ pickleball league.

Additionally, the league is reviewing indoor pickleball facilities across the country to potentially host events on its 2025 season schedule. Unlike its competitors, the NPL holds tournaments exclusively in indoor venues, ensuring a better competitive experience and mitigating the risks posed by inclement weather.

“Adding two new teams for a second consecutive year demonstrates the great momentum our league is experiencing,” said Michael Chen, Co-Founder of the National Pickleball League. “With pickleball growing at an unprecedented pace nationwide, our decision to open a process to determine new expansion teams, owners, and host facilities for 2025 reinforces the NPL’s status as a premier destination for professional pickleball.”

The NPL launched in 2023 with six original teams: Austin Ignite (Austin, TX), Boca Raton Picklers (Boca Raton, FL), Denver Iconics (Denver, CO), Indy Drivers (Indianapolis, IN), Naples JBB United (Naples, FL), and OKC Punishers (Oklahoma City, OK). Following a successful inaugural season, the league added six more teams for its second season: Coachella Valley Scorpions (Coachella Valley, CA), Columbus Hotshots (Columbus, OH), Houston Hammers (Houston, TX), Kansas City Stingers (Kansas City, MO), Princeton Bruisers (Princeton, NJ), and Seattle United Pickleball (Seattle, WA), bringing the total to 12.

In addition, Hollywood icon Vince Vaughn is the majority stake owner in the Coachella Valley Scorpions team, and Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Danny Wuerffel is a top player for the Denver Iconics.

The 2024 NPL season will culminate next month at the Championship Weekend, held at The Pickle Lodge, a premier facility outside Cincinnati, from October 17-20. All 12 NPL teams will compete for a share of the season-long $150,000 prize pool and the prestigious NPL Championship Trophy. In 2023, the Indy Drivers captured the inaugural NPL Championship in Glendale, Arizona.

About National Pickleball League®

The National Pickleball League® was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL Pickleball™ is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Austin, Boca Raton, Coachella Valley, Columbus, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Naples, Oklahoma City, Princeton, and Seattle. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.



