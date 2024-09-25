Submit Release
Maryland State Police Continue Investigating Cecil County Fatal Shooting

(CONOWINGO, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at a residence in Cecil County on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Joe Berry, Jr., 53, of Conowingo. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the North East Barrack on Sept. 24, 2024, responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a reported shooting at a home in the 200 block of Mount Zoar Road in Conowingo, Maryland.

Berry was discovered outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Police located his 80-year-old father at the scene. He declined medical treatment and is currently cooperating with investigators.

Police also located a 78-year-old woman believed to be Berry’s mother at the scene. She was transported by ambulance to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not from gunfire.

Investigators believe an argument between Berry and his father led to the shooting. The preliminary investigation indicates that Berry attempted to break into the residence before his father retrieved a firearm and shot Berry.

Firefighters also responded to extinguish a fire at an adjacent home. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the shooting investigation. Investigators are working to determine a motive. No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation remains active.

