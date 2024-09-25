Free2move is Shaping the Future of Mobility as a Service

Data and Technology, Sustainability, and Strategic Partnerships Drive Scalability and Success

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free2move , a leading provider of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions, is revolutionizing the way people move by leveraging data and technology, prioritizing sustainability, and igniting partnerships for success. Committed to creating a seamless and accessible mobility experience for all, Free2move is shaping the future of MaaS, reducing emissions and creating a greener planet.Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of everything, with flexible vehicle access easily available through a single app. Free2move offers solutions by the minute, by the day and by the week, and on a month-to-month basis, for individual customers and companies alike. Free2move has also just launched Connect Fleet, the platform driving efficiencies for safe, sustainable, and cost-effective fleet management.Harnessing data and technologyData and technology are pivotal in Free2move's mission to achieve MaaS. Through these insights, Free2move understands user behavior, optimizes fleet management, and enhances the overall customer experience. The company's holistic approach to data includes internal analytics, leveraging the expertise of the Free2move team, and integrating data and knowledge from the company’s partners. This collaborative effort drives efficiency while addressing data privacy, system integration, and real-time data accuracy challenges.“Free2move is committed to customer experience– it’s part of our DNA,” shares Benjamin Maillard, Head of Free2move North America. “With access to the latest data, and the ability to use the insights gathered to constantly update and improve our service offering, we are uniquely positioned to create customized services that cater to our evolving customer needs.”Driving sustainabilityFree2move is creating a world where vehicle usage is optimized, through Free2move mobility solutions, and EV access is easy, agile, and operational. Free2move, combines achievements in transportation with advanced technology for an seamless experience that provides both personal and professional customers with flexible and easy access to well-maintained, low-emission and EV vehicles, driving the world towards carbon neutrality by 2050.Igniting partnershipsPartnerships and collaboration are essential for the success of MaaS, and Free2move actively seeks alliances with partners who share the same vision - to bring freedom of mobility at any time, anywhere to everyone. Free2move emphasizes the importance of promoting new mobility by creating the necessary spaces and conditions for success. Through collaboration, Free2move is establishing a platform that supports effective MaaS, ensuring scalability, sustainability, and user-friendliness."Free2move is committed to shaping the future of Mobility as a Service," said Benjamin Maillard, Head of North America, Free2move “Our goal is to create a seamless, sustainable, and accessible mobility experience for all, while reducing emissions and building a greener planet. And we are actively communicating on these benefits and growing our network with partners that will help make this happen."With its unwavering dedication to data-driven innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, Free2move is transforming the mobility landscape.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, subscription-based car-sharing and parking services. Free2move currently has more than six million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information: https://www.free2move.com

