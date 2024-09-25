Innovation, artificial intelligence top agenda at Wisconsin Economic Summit

Registration open now for the for Oct. 15-16 event in La Crosse

MADISON, WI. SEPT. 25, 2024 – The third annual Wisconsin Economic Summit, set for Oct. 15 and 16 in La Crosse, offers leaders in business, community development, education, and related fields a chance to learn more about how major trends in artificial intelligence (AI), entrepreneurship, and innovation are transforming Wisconsin’s economy.

“Our goal for the summit is to present a different view of the Wisconsin economy than what you would see at other conferences,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “We are really trying to inspire the attendees and help them understand the breadth and depth of Wisconsin’s economy, recognize the challenges ahead of us, and discover ways to work together to find innovative solutions.”

Speakers at this year’s event include:

Rebecca Ryan, futurist and founder of NEXT Generation Consulting.

Michael Knetter, president and CEO at the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

Jyoti Gupta, president and CEO of Women’s Health and X-Ray at GE HealthCare.

Matt Kirchner, president of ATS/LAB Midwest and host of The TechEd Podcast.

Jack Salzwedel, former chair and CEO of American Family Insurance.

Pete Dulcamara, former vice president of corporate research for Kimberly-Clark; Founder of Pete Dulcamara & Associates.

The event’s moderator will be Kiah Calmese Walker, owner and principal of Joyistry.

Dedicated sessions will focus on innovations driving personalized medicine, AI, Wisconsin’s clean energy revolution, and other issues shaping the economic well-being of all Wisconsinites.

The first day of the summit will focus on how innovation fuels our state’s economy. Industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs who drive change and create new opportunities will take the stage and share cutting-edge ideas and strategies that can transform businesses of all sizes and types.

The second day of the summit will focus on how AI is revolutionizing industries ranging from medicine to manufacturing and how businesses throughout the state can leverage these new technologies.

Visit the Wisconsin Economic Summit website, wedc.org/summit, to find more details, agenda updates, and registration information.