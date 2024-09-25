Post Secondary Schools to Receive Menstrual Products for Students in Need

CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2024

A partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan and Shoppers Drug Mart is expanding a program that distributes free menstrual products in the province.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart and expand this important program," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "This fall, in addition to 670 elementary and high schools, nine post-secondary institutions and six private vocational schools will receive product so students in need have access to free period products. All partners are committed to increasing safety and affordability in our communities."

Since the initiative was launched in October 2023, more than five million period products have been delivered to 670 schools and 23 shelters across the province. Two million more products are scheduled for distribution starting in October.

"This partnership is another important way we are supporting post-secondary students," Advanced Education Minister Colleen Young said. "Students should not have to face financial or physical barriers to access menstrual products. This fall, many students will benefit from free access to these essential items as 435,000 products will be delivered to post-secondary institutions across the province."

The announcement was made at the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology in Regina, one of the many schools that will benefit from the program. Shipments to the post secondary institutions will start in October.

"At Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, walking alongside our learners and supporting them throughout their educational journey is central to our student support model,” Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT) Operations & Advancement Vice President Dr. Vickie Drover said. “With over 2,500 students, and 55 per cent identifying as female, ensuring access to essential items is crucial to reducing barriers and fostering a safe, supportive environment. Partnerships like this one are invaluable in our efforts to empower Indigenous learners, enabling them to focus on their education and personal growth."

Through the partnership with the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, the province will receive 12 million free products over three years. Shoppers donates the products, and Saskatchewan's Status of Women Office manages the distribution.

"We are proud to see our work with the Government of Saskatchewan continue to expand, reaching more students with the menstrual products they need, where they need them the most," Shoppers Drug Mart District Manager Kendra Comeau said. "Keeping women and girls in school is key to their overall success and programs like these are breaking down barriers, making it easier for students to reach their full potential."

Shoppers Drug Mart has a long history of supporting women's health charities across Canada. With a commitment to regular giving through the charitable arm of the company, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, Shoppers Drug Mart is building on this legacy by focusing on reducing health inequities, particularly through initiatives that promote menstrual equity.

