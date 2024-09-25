CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Conseil des écoles fransaskoises (CÉF) announced that the sites for new Francophone Schools in Saskatoon and Prince Albert have been identified.

“The sites selected for these schools indicate progress and increased opportunities for our communities,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “These schools hold great significance for Saskatchewan’s Francophone community and are essential for maintaining language, culture and identity. We are excited to be a part of these projects that will support Francophone students and their families for years to come.”

In Saskatoon, the planned location is in the Kensington neighbourhood, adjacent to Lions Century Park. When complete, it will accommodate up to 400 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6 students and will provide 51 child care spaces.

The new CÉF school in Prince Albert will replace École Valois and will be designed to accommodate up to 350 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, including 51 child care spaces. It will be located near the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

Currently, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and the CÉF are working with the City of Saskatoon and the City of Prince Albert and will soon begin procuring project managers to ensure the specific needs of the Francophone community and CÉF are fully understood and thoughtfully included in the planning and design of the new schools.

“We are very pleased to see that the Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing Francophone families’ need for a new school on the west side of the river in Saskatoon and another in Prince Albert close to the Alfred Jenkins Field House,” Conseil Scolaire Fransaskois Chair Alpha Barry said. “These new student facilities will help alleviate some of our education needs. Our school division will continue to work with the Province to ensure that all Fransaskois students have access to the resources and infrastructure they need to ensure their full development.”

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with an additional seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

