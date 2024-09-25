Highway Hotline Introduces New Highway Condition Terminology

CANADA, September 25 - Released on September 25, 2024

Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline has updated the terminology it uses to describe winter driving conditions.

The new terminology offers more clear and concise messaging that will help drivers make decisions about winter travel. The updated language is also more consistent with neighbouring provinces, which will make using the Hotline easier for people traveling across western Canada.

"The Highway Hotline is used millions of times throughout the year to help travelers plan ahead," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "These changes will help drivers make an informed decision while having better consistency with our neighbouring provinces and national standards."

The new primary conditions include:

Bare - Road appears black, means all wheels of a passenger vehicle are on a bare surface.

- Road appears black, means all wheels of a passenger vehicle are on a bare surface. Partly Covered - Road appears yellow, means two wheels of a passenger vehicle are on a snow or ice-covered surface.

Road appears yellow, means two wheels of a passenger vehicle are on a snow or ice-covered surface. Covered - Road appears pink, means all wheels of the vehicle are on snow or ice.

- Road appears pink, means all wheels of the vehicle are on snow or ice. Travel Not Recommended - Road appears blue, means that visibility is less than 250 metres and could become impassable.

- Road appears blue, means that visibility is less than 250 metres and could become impassable. Closed - Road appears red, means the highway is impassable.

The colour white was removed because it did not show up well on the digital maps. The maps will continue to indicate poor visibility using a dotted line.

During winter driving season, road conditions are updated a minimum of four times daily or whenever there are known changes that affect drivers.

The Highway Hotline has existed for more than 50 years. It provides information on highway conditions, road closures, construction zones, ferries and border crossings. As of February 2024, it now allows users to track the progress of plows involved in snow removal and ice treatment. This real-time information helps drivers make informed decisions to protect their safety.

-30-

For more information, contact: