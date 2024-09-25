Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Wager, Hussein To Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

September 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Roberta “Bobbi” Wager and Hussein Musa, M.D. to the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Task Force coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates health care professionals.

Roberta “Bobbi” Wager of Boerne is a retired nurse. She is a member of the American Nephrology Nurses Association, president of the Texas Renal Coalition, patient advocate for the Kidney Research Institute Patient Advisory Committee, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels Kendall County. Wager received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Incarnate Word.

Hussein Musa, M.D. of San Antonio is director of pain medicine at the Kingdom Healing Institute and founder of The Kingdom Healthcare System. He is president of the San Antonio Free Market Medical Association, Secretary of the C.A. Whittier Medical Society, and a member of the Bexar County Medical Society and the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Additionally, he serves as a Medical Advisor for the Texas Kidney Foundation, and serves as a Deacon at LifeShare Church. Musa received a Bachelor of Science in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

