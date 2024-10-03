Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey wins for Best News and Politics Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TYT Network, America’s largest and longest-running online news network, announced a new achievement for one of its flagship programs. Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey has received the Best News & Politics award from the Black Podcasting Awards . Indisputable was nominated for its ability to break down complex stories and integral events while offering diverse perspectives.Indisputable focuses on the most pressing issues surrounding race, systemic bias, and social justice. The daily news program features fiery debates with conservative voices, penetrating news analysis, and community-sourced exclusive stories.Dr. Richey, an Emmy-nominated broadcaster, was recently awarded the 5th Estate New Media Award by the Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association, sponsored by Comcast Universal. He also received the Global Icon Award by Black Media Honors and was recognized by the White House for his work with gang-affected youth and social advocacy. In 2023 Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was named the fastest-growing news show in America by The Hicks Evaluation Group. According to the podcast rating company Listen Notes, the Indisputable podcast also has over one million downloads and forty thousand unique monthly listeners, firmly placing it in the top 1% of all podcasts globally. On YouTube , Indisputable has 20 million views, 140 million impressions, and 1.5 million monthly viewing hours. On its linear channels, including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, YouTube TV, Xumo, and TCLtv+, Indisputable averages 2 million views monthly.In light of this most recent award, the founder of TYT Network, Cenk Uygur, said:“We are proud of our partnership with Dr. Rashad Richey. His success is a win for our network and the community of supporters and listeners who helped Indisputable grow into what it is today.”Dr. Rashad Richey also issued a statement saying:“It's an honor to receive this national recognition from the Black Podcast Awards, an organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black content creators. My ‘Indisputable’ production team is the best in the business, and words cannot express how much I appreciate them. When you have a network like TYT that understands the mission and an audience of truth seekers and truth sayers, it makes for an unstoppable combination!”With this latest award, Indisputable further cemented itself as a trusted and well-respected news source within the digital media landscape.About TYT NetworkWhen it comes to news, there’s no contest that TYT is The Online News Network. Founded in 2002, TYT Network has established a dominant presence online as a reliable and trustworthy news destination. As the #1 most engaged news and politics network, the award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.Most recently, TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for News and Media. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was recognized with the People’s Voice Webby Award in News and Politics. Additionally, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was recognized as the fastest-growing TV news show by the Hicks Evaluation group. In 2021, TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence.Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2023. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks were recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series, and Channel won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks were awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more. TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on Samsung TV, Plus, Roku, YouTube TV, Xumo, and TCLtv+. TYT is also available as a podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.

Indisputable Wins Best News & Politics at the Black Podcasting Awards!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.