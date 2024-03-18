Don Lemon to be interviewed on The Young Turks following cancellation of X contract and premiere of The Don Lemon Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com), at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on Monday, March 18, journalist and former CNN host Don Lemon will be interviewed by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian on The Young Turks following the cancellation of his X contract after his interview with Elon Musk. Lemon is set to launch his new "The Don Lemon Show" on several platforms with a one-on-one interview with Musk as its debut episode. After the interview was recorded, Musk canceled Lemon’s deal with X for additional exclusive content because he didn't like the questions that were asked.
The first full episode of Lemon’s new show, featuring a full-length interview with Musk - will premiere tomorrow morning at 7 AM ET/ 4 AM PT on Lemon’s YouTube channel.
CEO of TYT and host of The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur, said, “We’re excited to have Don Lemon on The Young Turks to get his side of the story on the instantly notorious Elon Musk interview. We also want his take on the digital media industry he’s joining. We’re also happy to have Musk on to get his point of view on the interview."
This highly anticipated interview will premiere on The Young Turks on March 18 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. It can be watched on tyt.com/live, The Young Turks’ YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and linear channels, including Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Fubo TV, and Xumo.
About TYT and ‘The Young Turks’
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2023. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more.
TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, TCL, Local Now, FuboTV, and more.
TYT is also available as a podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
Praveen Singh
