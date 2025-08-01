TYT Launches on Substack

TYT’s move to Substack creates a new home for written commentary, exclusive insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from its network of progressive hosts and contributors, all in a format designed for direct connection with its audience.

First to disrupt on YouTube 20 years ago, TYT is ready to do it again on Substack

We’re meeting people where they are, and this launch is a key part of our broader strategy to grow our subscription business.” — Praveen Singh, Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYT ( tyt.com/substack ) - America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network, is expanding its reach by launching on Substack . Known for pioneering new media spaces, including becoming YouTube’s first partner channel, TYT is bringing its signature honesty and fearless political commentary to the subscription-powered publishing platform. Substack users will now get direct access to top-rated progressive programming like The Young Turks with Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, The Damage Report with John Iadarola, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey, and more. This move reinforces TYT’s unwavering commitment to editorial independence, community connection, and truth-driven journalism.TYT founder and CEO Cenk Uygur said, “TYT has always been about cutting through the noise to speak truth to power. At a time when trust in mainstream media is collapsing and misinformation is on the rise, TYT’s move to Substack affirms a commitment to independent journalism and continuation of our audience-first approach.”TYT’s move to Substack creates a new home for written commentary, exclusive insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from its network of progressive hosts and contributors, all in a format designed for direct connection with its audience.TYT Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Singh, shared, "Substack is a great new way for us to connect directly with our audience. We’re meeting people where they are, and this launch is a key part of our broader strategy to grow our subscription business. It’s an exciting step forward, and we’re looking forward to building our relationship with the TYT community on this platform.”The launch comes at a time when TYT continues to grow across platforms, serving millions of viewers and listeners each month across social media platforms, podcasting, and linear. By expanding onto a platform built on transparency and community support, TYT is doubling down on its mission to boldly pursue truth, challenge the establishment, and drive positive change.Read TYT’s official post on Substack: https://tytnetwork.substack.com/p/of-course-were-on-substack Find TYT on Substack at tyt.com/substack

