Nancy Volpe Beringer Showcases Sustainable and Inclusive Designs at Recovery on the Runway on October 6th

Renowned fashion designer and Project Runway finalist, Nancy Volpe Beringer, will showcase at Recovery on the Runway on Sunday, October 6th.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned fashion designer and Project Runway finalist Nancy Volpe Beringer will be showcasing her innovative, sustainable, and inclusive designs at Recovery on the Runway , hosted by the Break Free Foundation on Sunday, October 6th at DCTV, 87 Lafayette Street, New York City. This immersive event celebrates the intersection of fashion, mental health, and recovery, spotlighting resilience, creativity, and the power of transformation.Nancy Volpe Beringer, known for her groundbreaking work in adaptive fashion and zero-waste design, continues her mission to challenge traditional industry norms and promote inclusivity. Her collection for Recovery on the Runway will feature her signature one-of-a-kind wearable art, demonstrating that fashion can be both beautiful and impactful while advocating for sustainability and social change.Volpe Beringer made history as the oldest designer to compete on Project Runway, where her innovative textile manipulations and commitment to diversity captivated audiences and industry leaders alike. Her dedication to inclusivity is evident in her designs, which cater to people of all sizes, genders, and abilities, reflecting her belief that fashion should be accessible to everyone.Her participation in Recovery on the Runway aligns with her passion for using fashion as a platform for advocacy, with designs this season will champion mental health, substance use recovery, and breast cancer awareness. Nancy has long supported charitable causes, including adaptive fashion for the disabled community and her work with organizations like Runway of Dreams, which promotes fashion that accommodates people with disabilities.This year’s runway show is especially meaningful, taking place during Sober October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and will feature models from Flat Out Love, a nonprofit organization that supports breast cancer survivors living without reconstruction. Nancy’s designs will be worn by these inspiring survivors, amplifying the message that beauty and strength exist in every form of recovery.Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Break Free Foundation and Flat Out Love, two organizations dedicated to supporting individuals on their paths to recovery—whether from substance use, mental health, or breast cancer.At Break Free, we believe that recovery takes many forms, and we are thrilled to have Nancy Volpe Beringer’s designs featured in an event that challenges the fashion industry to embrace sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience.Doors open at 5 PM with mocktails served by Michael Toscano of Pathfinder, followed by the much-anticipated fashion show at 6 PM. In addition to Project Runway's Nancy Volpe Beringer, the showcase brings together an array of fashion designers, including NYFW legend Chablis Designs featuring Just Us Teenz, BOLD Swim, Half-Flat, Ana Ono, Thistle and Spire, and Andie Swim, who will present their latest collections. These designers share a commitment to promoting inclusivity, mental health awareness, and breaking the stigma surrounding substance use and co-occurring disorders within the fashion industry and beyond.This event is proudly supported by the New York State Office of Mental Health, Pathfinder, Clean Cause, fashion designer Nancy Volpe Beringer, The Sober Curator, NAMI NYC, Just Us Teenz, New York Makeup Academy, the Paul Mitchell School, Rehab Studios, and Sober is the New Cool—all of whom share our commitment to advocating for mental health, sobriety, and recovery.

