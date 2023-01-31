‘AGT’ Alum Wyn Starks Set to Perform at Break Free NYFW Saturday, February 11TH AT Daylight Studios
EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘AGT’ album Wyn Starks, will perform his iconic song, “Who I Am”, at Break Free NYFW’s designer showcase on Saturday, February 11th at Daylight Studios.
“Who I Am” is a tribute to Starks’ late twin brother, who was his biggest fan. The song has taken on a life of its own since the groundbreaking performance on AGT took place. The song cracked Billboard’s Top 20 AC and Top 40 R&B charts while empowering others to share their struggles with grief, as well as their triumphs in discovering who they are. One user on Twitter used the song to celebrate their last day of chemo treatment.
Wyn Starks explains, "Who I Am’, is that story of me finally blossoming into me. I still have ways to go, but I finally let him out.”
Starks is excited to lend his voice to the runway, perform for Break Free, and share his message of blossoming into your true self and sharing that with the world around you. Starks will be performing at Break Free NYFW, which is being held on Saturday, February 11th at Daylight Studios, with some of the proceeds from this showcase going towards the Break Free Foundation, whose purpose is to provide scholarships to assist those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder or co-occurring illness through attending a rehabilitation center.
The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase serves as an awareness campaign as attendees will listen to the participants discuss their experiences with mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders, as well as the impact they have on the individuals who are living in recovery.
To catch Wyn Starks’ performance, you can get tickets at eventbrite.com or at breakfreenyfw.com. The show begins at 6 pm, with doors opening at 5 pm.
Alexandra Nyman
