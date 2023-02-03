Break Free NYFW Announces Guest Speakers and Performers Including AGT’s Wyn Starks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Break Free NYFW, a runway show with a cause, announces their featured speakers, performers, and sponsors for their up-and-coming runway show featuring fashion designers Ashley Alt of VALT, Kelsey Zephyr of Zephyr, Daniel Ukiri of Dukiri Apparel, Ladycat, and Just Us Kidz Productions.
The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase is being held on Saturday, February 11th, at Daylight Studios. Doors open at 5 pm, with the show beginning at 6 pm.
Some of the proceeds from this showcase will go towards the Break Free Foundation's scholarship fund, which provides scholarships for those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder through attending a rehabilitation center and outpatient program.
For the upcoming Break Free showcase, our guest speakers include Kimberly Blair, the Director of Public Policy and Advocacy for NAMI NYC, and Christine Jeberg the Director of Operations for BigVision.
Kimberly Blair of NAMI will be announcing a new support group for co-occurring illnesses and recruiting new members of NAMI’s co-occurring illnesses subcommittee. Blair will also speak on the policy initiatives of NAMI, including urging for the passage of Daniel’s Law, which would set up state and regional mental health units to deal with mental health issues easing the responsibilities of police officers.
Performing on the runway will be modern-day genre-bender, Wyn Starks, who was the semi-finalist for Season 17 of America’s Got Talent. Starks will be performing his hit single, “Who I Am”, which is “that story of me finally blossoming into me. I still have ways to go, but I finally let him out,” Starks said in an interview with Earmilk.
This showcase is sponsored by the Realization Center, a unique comprehensive full-service, chemical dependency outpatient treatment center whose slogan is “Freedom from Addiction”, Lyre’s, the most awarded non-alcoholic spirits in the World and still counting, All the Bitter, which is a lineup of non-alcoholic cocktail bitters that lift the spirit, as well as Hekate NYC a sober bar, Paul Mitchell School, START Treatment and Recovery Centers, Proof No More, Rehab Barbie, Think Presently, For Bitter For Worse, Fever Tree, Caleno, After Magazine, Reva Recovery, Recovery Today Magazine, The Break Free Foundation, LadyCat, Front Society, NAMI NYC, and BigVision.
Lending her voice to MC the event is Shaye Troha, a multi-faceted, Brooklyn-based performer. Shaye has traveled the world in theater as an actor, singer, and choreographer.
To open up the afterparty, Good Boy Fashion will perform his new single “RNWY”, a song all about leaving your heart on the runway.
All of our sponsors, speakers, designers, and performers have come together to share the story of how mental health, co-occurring disorders, and substance use has impacted their lives, and to raise awareness on this important cause. The Break Free NYFW Designer Showcase will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 450 W 31st Street. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
Alexandra Nyman
