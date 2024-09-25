Additional funding to the Swedish Work Environment Authority for stricter and more effective supervision to prevent fatal accidents and other work environment risks

In the Budget Bill for 2025, the Government proposes allocated funds to the Swedish Work Environment Authority for stricter and more effective supervision to prevent fatal accidents and other work environment risks. It also includes developing the selection of workplaces for inspection to ensure that the supervision is directed to a greater extent at the workplaces where the risk is greatest. To this end, the proposal is that the Swedish Work Environment Authority’s administrative appropriation be increased by SEK 50 million for 2025. The appropriation is then expected to increase by SEK 75 million in 2026 and permanently by SEK 100 million in 2027.

In 2023, 63 workers died in work-related accidents, which is an increase compared to previous years. A poor work environment is considered a contributory cause to premature deaths in many cases each year. For example, stress contributes to the premature death of more than 770 people per year. Efforts to prevent fatal accidents in the workplace and to achieve effective oversight are essential to maintaining worker protection and ensuring that fair competition prevails in the labour market.

The level of ambition must remain high for work environment policy to meet various types of challenges in the workplace. The Government is therefore allocating additional funds to the Swedish Work Environment Authority for a stricter and more effective supervision to prevent fatal accidents and other serious work environment risks.

A safe and stimulating workplace is key for citizens’ welfare and makes an essential contribution to a safer and more secure Sweden. A good work environment promotes growth and employment opportunities, as well as good, equal and equitable health. Nobody should die or be injured as a result of their work.

The Government has submitted these proposals in the Budget Bill for 2025. They are based on an agreement between the Government and the Sweden Democrats.