Quadrant Launches Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Service To Bolster Cybersecurity Resilience

Quadrant Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Dashboard

Join Quadrant’s CTEM Webinar; Learn Proven Methods To Strengthen Vulnerability Management

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quadrant Information Security (Quadrant), a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions, today announced the launch of its new service, Quadrant Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).This innovative service helps organizations systematically manage and reduce the risks associated with the ever-expanding attack surfaces in today's complex enterprise IT environments.With enterprise networks now spanning on-premise, home, cloud, and SaaS applications, the challenge of securing these vast and varied environments has never been more significant. According to Jerry Gamblin, Principal Engineer at Cisco Threat Detection & Response, “In 2023 alone, 28,902 CVEs (common vulnerabilities and exposures) were published, up from 25,081 in 2022. This is an average of nearly 80 new CVEs per day.”The Quadrant CTEM Service addresses these challenges with a comprehensive solution integrating external and internal attack surface management with network and web application penetration testing. Key features of the service include:-Proactive Risk Identification: Continuously assesses risks within an organization’s attack surface, internal network, and identity landscape.-Automated Scanning and Auditing: Performs regular scans and audits across various levels of an organization's systems to detect vulnerabilities.-Trend Analysis and Remediation Guidance: Tracks risk trends over time and provides actionable solutions for remediation.-Regular Penetration Testing: Validates security measures through quarterly penetration tests to ensure robust protection against emerging threats."Today's vulnerability management practices are often inadequate to address the sheer volume and complexity of threats," said Jeff Foresman, President of Services at Quadrant. "The Quadrant CTEM Service provides a proactive, continuous approach that helps organizations stay ahead of potential threats and ensures their cybersecurity posture evolves alongside the growing attack surface."Additional Quadrant CTEM Service benefits include:-Monthly Threat Reviews: Regular consultations to review current threats and prioritize patches and remediation actions.-Dark Web Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of the dark web for compromised credentials, helping organizations mitigate risks before they escalate.-Comprehensive Reporting: Detailed reports on vulnerabilities, configurations, and penetration testing results, including executive summaries and actionable recommendations.Available immediately, the Quadrant CTEM Service augments an organization’s existing cybersecurity tools and IT staff’s efforts to protect digital assets.Quadrant Security Invites You To A Must-Attend WebinarThe live event, “Continuous Threat Exposure Management: What You Need to Know," will be held on October 24th at 2 PM ET.As vulnerability management becomes increasingly critical, many in-house IT teams struggle to address Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) while maintaining robust network defenses. This webinar will tackle the pressing challenges of prioritizing CVEs, monitoring for exploitable network vulnerabilities, and keeping pace with necessary testing for security assurance.Led by Quadrant Security’s President of Services, Jeff Foresman, and Director of Managed Security, Josh Copeland, attendees will gain actionable insights to strengthen their vulnerability management strategies. Register at www.crowdcast.io/c/ctem-quadrant-weinar/register About Quadrant Information SecurityQuadrant is a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution positioned at the nexus of advanced security technology and skilled human expertise. By integrating top-tier security tools with exceptional talent, Quadrant offers a comprehensive approach to safeguarding its clients' environments. In addition to its technical expertise and cutting-edge solutions, Quadrant is deeply committed to its clients' well-being. Ensuring their safety is not just a priority—it is the guiding principle driving their mission.###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

