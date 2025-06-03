Yasiel Puig, Cal Dental USA, and XSport Unveil the XSport One™ Mouthguard to Redefine Safety in Baseball

Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig teams up with Cal Dental USA and XSport to unveil the XSport One™ Mouthguard—designed to protect and empower the next generation of baseball players.

Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig partners with Cal Dental USA & XSport to launch the XSport One™ Mouthguard, advancing safety and tech in youth baseball.

A esta etapa de mi carrera, los niños son la prioridad. Estamos construyendo algo más grande que el béisbol—más seguro, más inteligente, y para la próxima generación.” — Yasiel Puig, Exjugador de MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ex-MLB star Yasiel Puig has partnered with Cal Dental USA and XSport Mouthguards to launch the XSport One™ Mouthguard , a high-performance, custom-fitted mouthguard designed to prevent oral and facial injuries in baseball. Building on the success of their Tiki Barber football edition, this collaboration expands XSport’s reach into one of the most widely played sports in America—starting with youth athletes.“A esta etapa de mi carrera, los niños son la prioridad. Estamos construyendo algo más grande que el béisbol—más seguro, más inteligente, y para la próxima generación,” said Puig.Translation:"At this stage in my career, the kids come first. We’re building something bigger than baseball—safer, smarter, and made for the next generation."XSport One™ Mouthguard: Engineered for the DiamondThe XSport One™ is crafted from advanced carbon fiber materials combined with high-density EVA and TPU. Built to withstand the rigors of high-impact sports, it provides exceptional shock absorption while maintaining a sleek, breathable, and lightweight design.Key Features:Advanced Shock Absorption: Helps reduce the risk of dental and facial injuries from ball impact, collisions, or falls.Custom Fit: Personalized molding for long-lasting comfort and stability.Breathable Design: Allows players to hydrate, speak, and breathe with ease.Durability: Engineered for repeated high-intensity use—game after game.Sleek Aesthetics: Available in multiple colors and finishes to match every athlete’s style.Specifications:Materials: Carbon fiber shell, high-density EVA, TPUWeight: Only 0.5 oz (15 grams)Fit: Standard size with custom molding processCare: Rinse after use; store in provided caseCertification: Complies with major sports safety standardsWhy Baseball Needs Mouthguards—The DataWhile often overlooked, oral and facial injuries are alarmingly common in baseball:A Journal of Athletic Training study found that up to 37% of injuries in youth baseball involve the face, mouth, or head.Catchers experience 1–2 foul tip impacts to the mask per game at competitive levels.The American Academy of Pediatrics reports over 110,000 baseball-related injuries per year, with dental trauma among the most frequent.The National Youth Sports Safety Foundation estimates that more than 3 million teeth are knocked out annually in youth sports.Despite this, mouthguards are still not required in baseball—making education and access critical.“The data doesn’t lie. We saw the impact our football partnership had with Tiki, and it was clear baseball needed its own version,” said James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA. “Whether you're behind the plate or sliding into home, you’re at risk—and the XSport One™ helps reduce that risk immediately.”From the Convention Floor to the DugoutThe XSport One™ Mouthguard was spotlighted at CDA 2025, where dental professionals and industry leaders got a first-hand look at its performance benefits and protective strength. The response was overwhelmingly positive, especially among pediatric dentists, athletic trainers, and school health advocates.“Puig brings authenticity and purpose,” said Ian Miller, XSport Mouthguards co-founder. “His passion for the game and for helping kids play safely is exactly what this movement needs.”Now Available NationwideThe XSport One™ Mouthguard: Puig Edition will be available beginning September 2025 through participating Cal Dental USA clinics, youth organizations, and online at www.XSportMouthguards.com To learn more or schedule a team fitting, visit: www.caldentalusa.com/puig Puig will participate in several upcoming community events with Cal Dental USA to help raise awareness and distribute guards to youth baseball players, starting in Southern California and expanding nationwide.About Cal Dental USAFounded in 2015, Cal Dental USA operates 23 clinics throughout Southern California and is a leader in accessible, athlete-focused dental care. Under the leadership of CEO James Jones, the company bridges innovation and prevention to protect smiles and lives.About XSport MouthguardsXSport is a pioneer in performance-based protective gear, developing next-generation mouthguards designed to combine comfort, style, and critical impact protection for athletes of all levels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.