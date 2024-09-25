Robert Petrocelli Recognized By Forbes As A Best-in-state Financial Security Professional

My clients are the reason behind everything I do... I care deeply about their success, and their wellbeing is what drives every decision I make.” — Robert Petrocelli

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Forbes announced its fourth annual list of Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professionals. Robert H. Petrocelli Jr., Founder and Principal of Petrocelli Financial Services LLC in Sunrise, Florida, was once again honored with a ranking among the industry’s top professionals, earning the #13 spot among more than 100 recipients in the state of Florida.Petrocelli has been named to one of Forbes’ esteemed lists of Top Financial Security Professionals every year since their inception in 2021. He has exemplified excellence in client service for many years, in part due to his commitment to three primary principles: expertise, knowledge, and service. He focuses on delivering exceptional planning knowledge, understanding his clients on a deep level, and providing world-class service.“My clients are the reason behind everything I do,” said Petrocelli, founder of Petrocelli Financial Services. “I care deeply about their success, and their wellbeing is what drives every decision I make. I am incredibly grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me and my practice over the last 45 years, and it’s because of them that I get to celebrate moments like this.”Robert Petrocelli Jr. founded Petrocelli Financial Services in New York in 1979. The practice provides holistic, custom financial solutions for businesses, individuals, and families, offering services such as estate planning, charitable planning, employee benefits planning, succession planning, and more. Headquartered in Florida since 2023, the practice serves clients across the United States. For more information about Robert and Petrocelli Financial Services, visit RobertPetrocelli.com Recipients of Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals awards are evaluated by an independent research firm based on several qualitative and quantitative measures, including interviews, revenue generated, compliance records, and more. To learn more about the awards and the full methodology, click here Read more about the Forbes SHOOKResearch Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2024/07/10/methodology-americas-top-financial-security-professionals-2024/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.