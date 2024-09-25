Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Deploys

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and USS Stout (DDG 55) will join the Harry S. Truman and guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), to conduct a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy’s globally deployed force.

“This deployment comes on the heels of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group’s nine-month mission that highlighted the need for continuity in our sustained presence amid escalating international tensions,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet

Forces Command. “The Truman Carrier Strike Group will contribute to the ongoing training and combat readiness of our naval forces. The operational experience gained through these deployments is invaluable for maintaining a deep bench of skilled warfighters with trust and confidence in their system’s reliability, adaptability, and lethality in a rapidly changing security environment.”

The Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593) is expected to join the strike group and support operations and exercises during portions of the deployment. HSTCSG practiced interchangeability and transfer of authority with Carabiniere during the Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in August.

“Over 6,500 Sailors of the Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group have put in a tremendous effort to train and prepare to demonstrate the combat power and flexibility of our U.S. Naval forces and the warfighting advantage they bring anywhere in the world,” said Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander HSTCSG. “We are looking forward to operations in the SIXTH Fleet area of operations and to working with our Allies and partners to continue building interoperability and deter potential adversaries and threats.”

The deployment follows months of intense training and preparation, including the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) and various underway training exercises such as Group Sail and COMPTUEX.

“At the heart of the Carrier Strike Group is the aircraft carrier, and this impressive warship remains the cornerstone of the Navy’s forward presence through sea control and power projection capabilities,” said Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer of Harry S. Truman.

“I’m incredibly proud of our Team Truman and Tarbox Sailors and their warfighting spirit and professionalism that brings our ship and flight deck to life.”

Throughout its 26 years of service, Harry S. Truman has deployed nine times to support critical missions and numerous operations and played a pivotal role in the United States’ commitment to ensuring a free and open international order that promotes security and prosperity.

The squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked aboard Harry S. Truman include:

- The “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11

- The “Pukin’ Dogs” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143

- The “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81

- The “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136

- The “Main Battery” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144

- The “Seahawks” of Control Squadron (VAW) 126

- The “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72

- The “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11

- A detachment from the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 4

Ships of DESRON 28 include the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Stout and USS Jason Dunham.

To learn more about the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike group, please visit its website, Facebook, or DVIDS page. For more information about the flagship, please visit its website, Facebook, or Instagram.