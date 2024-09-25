Integrated Literacy Resources for Maine Educators

Literacy has been at the forefront of discussions in education across our state. We are a state filled with creative, engaging, and highly skilled educators – many of whom are actively harnessing new knowledge from evidence-based research to reshape the way their classrooms work and how students interact with their learning.

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning’s Interdisciplinary Team is excited to continue to support educators with resources to support the integration of literacy across the curriculum.

On the new integrated literacy website, you can:

Find new professional development opportunities around Maine,

Discover new articles, books, and podcasts on literacy,

See what projects are happening in classrooms right now – and share the exciting work you are doing as well, and

Register to join in on office hours with Maine DOE staff and your fellow teachers:

Join the excitement and be a part of the conversation with your fellow educators about incorporating effective, evidence-based literacy supports in their classrooms.

To learn more about what other literacy connections the Interdisciplinary Instruction team has to offer, please contact Heather Martin at heather.martin@maine.gov.