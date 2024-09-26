Badger Earns Designation as a 2024 Best Place for Working Parents

Badger company logo Badger is one of New Hampshire's 2024 Best Place for Working Parents

Joins growing list of businesses nationwide proving that family-friendly is good for employees AND the bottom line

We believe that happy employees make for a happier, healthier workplace, and receiving this designation is both an honor and a validation of our efforts” — Emily Hall Warren, Badger’s Director of People & Culture

GILSUM, NH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- W.S. Badger Co ., a legacy indie brand making radically simple organic and natural body care since 1995, announced today that it has earned a 2024 Best Place for Working Parentsdesignation in recognition of its commitment to supporting parents through family-friendly policies and practices.is a growing national movement of business leaders proving that family-friendly is business-friendly. Through a first-of-its-kind online business self-assessment, qualifying organizations across the country can earn the competitive designation, which recognizes innovation across the top 10 research-backed, family-friendly policies proven to benefit working parents AND employers’ bottom line.Badger’s forward-thinking company culture results from its founding mission and principles, designed to create (and sustain) a respectful and supportive environment for all employees. Many of its unique and employee-centered practices—extended paid parental leave, free organic lunches served daily, a nearly two-decade-old Babies at Work program that has welcomed over 30 babies, and more—result from employee feedback.“We believe that happy employees make for a happier, healthier workplace, and receiving this designation is both an honor and a validation of our efforts,” said Emily Hall Warren, Badger’s Director of People & Culture. “It’s gratifying to see the data catching up with best-in-the-field practices, proving that worker-centered policies lead to higher retention, productivity, innovation, agility, and employee engagement.”For a list of the Top 10 Family-Friendly Policies that benefit families and have a positive impact on a business’s profitability, visit https://bestplace4workingparents.com/policies/ About BadgerA family-run and family-friendly company making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995, Badger was born when Badger Bill, a carpenter, created a recipe of natural ingredients strong enough to soothe his rough, dry, cracked hands. Today, the company produces sunscreens and personal care products at its solar-powered headquarters in Gilsum, N.H. Inherent in Badger’s DNA is its status as a B Corp, a certification earned through B Lab, a third-party non-profit that works with sustainable-minded brands to meet rigorous standards of transparency and environmental and social performance. Badger has been a certified B Corp since 2011 and, in 2015, became one of New Hampshire’s first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit badgerbalm.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

