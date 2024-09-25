AUVSI Urges U.S. Department of Commerce to Advance Rulemaking to Secure Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) addressing national security risks posed by certain connected vehicles and components. The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) filed comments in response to the advance NPRM in April 2024, and the NPRM tracks closely with AUVSI’s recommendations.

The notice states: “In the interest of issuing a rule that is narrow, yet also would address the risks posed by connected vehicles, BIS declines to extend this definition to all “rolling stock” or unmanned aerial vehicles as suggested by some comments, although BIS does not preclude the possibility of addressing these vehicles in future regulation.”

In response, AUVSI President and CEO Michael Robbins issued the following statement calling on BIS to address unsecure drones in future rulemaking:

“By addressing potential vulnerabilities in connected vehicles, the Commerce Department has taken a meaningful step toward securing our nation's infrastructure from foreign interference and bringing this segment of the uncrewed systems industry to a higher level of supply chain- and cyber-security.

AUVSI urges the Secretary Raimondo to similarly leverage the Department’s expertise to fairly administer rules that de-risk and diversify the drone industry, which will protect U.S. national security and foster a competitive market for critical drone technologies and components.”

Since 2017, multiple U.S. government agencies—including Commerce and the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and Treasury—have published reports and warnings about the security risks posed by continued reliance of PRC-manufactured drones.

