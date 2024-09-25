New ATTO 360 Networking Software Enhances User Experience for Quantum StorNext Customers

ATTO Technology, Inc. Ethernet Network Optimization and Troubleshooting Software Quantum Corporation

Tuning and Management software simplify setup and enable IT to focus on higher-level tasks

ATTO 360 Networking Software for Quantum solutions is an excellent example of how (ATTO) make(s) it even faster and easier for StorNext customers to set up and tune their performance workflow” — Nick Elvester, vice president, product operations, Quantum

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, announces custom network performance deployment profiles for Quantum StorNext, a leading high-performance shared collaboration file system. These profiles are in the new ATTO 360 Networking ™ Software, an all-purpose application for Ethernet network optimization and troubleshooting, and enable customers to automate and simplify the setup and tuning process for StorNext.A cornerstone of the ATTO Performance Ethernet™ ecosystem, ATTO 360 Networking features advanced tuning tools that can boost performance by up to 30% through dozens of pre-configured profiles for macOS, Windows, and Linuxclients.Now featuring profiles for StorNext, ATTO 360 software automates and simplifies setup with a single click, making it even easier for customers to set up, optimize, and manage networks tailored to their particular workflow without the need for specialized IT resources. Additionally, ATTO 360 serves as an integrated analyzer for troubleshooting Ethernet issues, significantly reducing downtime and ensuring users can quickly return to their work.ATTO 360 Networking currently includes six optimization and deployment profiles tailored for Quantum StorNext appliances including the Quantum H4000™ converged storage series, Quantum F-Series™ all-flash arrays, and Quantum QXS-Series™ hybrid storage appliances, with two variants per operating system specifically for Xcellisseries appliances; and one each for SMB and NFS file sharing connectivity. Profiles for Quantum Myriadall-flash scale-out file and object software and Quantum ActiveScaleobject storage are also in active development."ATTO has been a long-time partner of Quantum, and our customers appreciate their deep engineering and networking expertise. ATTO 360 Networking™ Software for Quantum solutions is an excellent example of how they apply this expertise to make it even faster and easier for StorNext customers to set up and tune their performance workflow, allowing them to leverage their StorNext system more quickly and save precious IT resource time,” said Nick Elvester, vice president, product operations, Quantum.”ATTO 360 Networking also unlocks the true potential of ATTO XstreamCOREintelligent bridges, ATTO FastFrame™ Ethernet NICs, and ATTO Thunderlink Thunderbolt adapters for professionals who need uncompromised storage network performance."StorNex shared collaboration storage is essential in media and entertainment for high-speed post-production workflows,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. "The performance of Quantum’s StorNext solutions combined with our Ethernet technology and the 360 profiles that automate system setup will definitely amaze anyone who experiences it."ATTO 360 Networking Software includes remote functionality that allows for the setup and management of ATTO Ethernet devices across a network from a single location. It features monitoring and analytics tools that keep track of the network and its components via detailed yet intuitive dashboards and highlighted menu options. ATTO Expert™ is a built-in advisor that identifies and suggests solutions for issues, even predicting and helping to avoid potential problems before they occur.More information on ATTO 360 Networking is available at https://www.atto.com/products/software/atto-360-software/ Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: atto.com/howtobuyABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global technology leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.ABOUT QUANTUMQuantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.