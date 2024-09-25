Serial Entrepreneur Meghan McKenna Launches “Flamango Vending” Art Vending Machines in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Flamango Vending Logo Meghan McKenna Flamango Vending

Unique Platform for Affordable Local Art Combines Creativity, Nostalgia, and Community in an Innovative New Platform

Flamango Vending was created to spark the joy of discovery and evoke the nostalgic excitement of using a vending machine while supporting local artists.” — Meghan McKenna, Founder, Flamango Vending

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur and West Palm Beach resident, Meghan McKenna, has officially launched her latest venture, Flamango Vending This innovative and award-winning concept transforms the ordinary snack vending machine into an accessible platform for affordable, local artwork, giving Palm Beach County residents and visitors a chance to discover and purchase unique art at the touch of a button.Flamango Vending currently has two art vending machines in West Palm Beach. The “Mega Mango,” a full-sized vending machine, is located in City Place next to the Greet House on 700 S. Rosemary Ave. and the smaller “Mini Mango” is located in the Garden District Taproom on 410 Evernia St. Ste 119.Inspired by a personal experience of buying art from a vending machine years ago, McKenna has turned her vision into reality with the help of the Mini Placemaking Grant, awarded by the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority in 2024. Flamango Vending aims to foster community engagement and provide a fun, nostalgic, and affordable way for art lovers to support local artists.“I seek community, connection, and positive feelings through my creative experiential work. Flamango Vending was created to spark the joy of discovery and evoke the nostalgic excitement of using a vending machine while supporting local artists,” said McKenna. “This is more than just a vending machine – it’s a hidden gem in downtown West Palm Beach that invites people to explore art in a unique and accessible way.”With a rotating selection of art from Palm Beach County artists, Flamango Vending features a wide array of creative works, from miniature canvases to fabric collages, stickers, and enamel pins. Every piece is priced at $50 or under, ensuring that art remains affordable and within reach for the community.“Supporting local artists has always been a driving force for me,” added McKenna. “This vending machine allows me to uplift the incredible talent in our county and bring their work directly to the public in a fun and memorable way.”After a successful soft launch at Clematis by Night in February 2024, Flamango Vending has already gained recognition for its unique approach to placemaking and public engagement. The project has received praise from the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority and was recently named “Best Vending Machine” by Florida Weekly’s Best of 2024.Looking ahead, McKenna plans to expand Flamango Vending with additional machines across Palm Beach County. Her goal is to have additional machines operating by Summer 2025, each offering a fresh rotation of local art in various under-utilized public spaces.About Flamango VendingFlamango Vending is an affordable art vending machine that sells original artwork from Palm Beach County artists. Founded by serial entrepreneur Meghan McKenna, the machines feature rotating selections of art and prices ranging from $6 to $50. Flamango Vending offers a unique, nostalgic, and participatory way for the community to discover and purchase art. Located in downtown West Palm Beach, Flamango Vending aims to foster creativity, community, and connection while supporting local artists.For more information, visit FlamangoVending.com or follow on Instagram at @FlamangoVending.

