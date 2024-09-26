Hair Accessory Brand earTWOear Launches Amazon Storefront

E-commerce owner and inventor shares the story of turning her game-changing product into a successful business.

I stumbled upon this invention when the cartilage in my ear was in pain with the wrap I was wearing.” — Shannon Whren, Founder of earTWOear

DC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shannon Whren knew that a marketable innovation was born the night she made small alterations to an uncomfortable hair wrap she was wearing. After 14 years of failed attempts, countless prototypes, many seamstresses, and lots of financial investment, her dream business venture has become an online reality opening an Amazon store Sept. 6.

Whren is the mastermind behind earTWOear. The beauty accessory brand is the first to design headbands, headwraps, and bonnets with an “ears-out” feature. Made from blended stretchable silk fabric, each product contains fitted ear openings to stay in place and protect hair comfortably while reducing sweat and perspiration.

The patented collection provides convenience in addition to comfort. Wearing glasses, earrings, ear pods, and hearing aids no longer becomes an issue. Headwraps stay secure to sleep in and minimize ear friction and irritation.

“Being a minority Black woman and having more than 30 years of experience studying hair, I realized that we needed to maintain our short tresses,” she said, expressing her desire for a fashionable product that could reduce split ends while promoting hair’s natural moisture. “I stumbled upon this invention when the cartilage in my ear was in pain with the wrap I was wearing.”

Whren explained how she tightly wore a headwrap to bed one night to preserve her freshly styled hair for an event the next day. Experiencing great discomfort, she wanted to find an alternative option to loosen the wrap and not risk it coming off while sleeping. Taking a pair of cuticle clippers from her nightstand, she decided to cut out a slit for each ear and immediately found relief.

“From that night, the invention was birthed,” she added. “The earTWOear headwraps are the only headwraps for women that help maintain and protect your hair with our ears-out feature to assist with the wraps staying in place.”

Coming up with the idea to patent was the easiest part of the journey for the innovative entrepreneur. Finding the right business partners who shared her vision on the other hand took time, but in 2023, she had a breakthrough.

She connected with designer Jody Davis to turn prototypes into tangible merchandise ready for market. According to the founder of earTWOear, becoming an Amazon vendor would not have been possible without Davis.

Products available include headbands, headwraps, bonnets, and bonnet tails. They come in five different colors and are machine washable.

Whren mentions that the storefront is only the beginning. With hopes to further disrupt the market, she is working on collections for both men and children and future partnerships with female athletes to take their headwrap game to a new and improved level while remaining fashionable.

For more information on earTWOear’s Amazon store, click here.

About the brand: earTWOear is the Black-owned, woman-owned company designing patented headbands, hair wraps, and bonnets that are as functional as they are fashionable. Business founder Shannon Whren stumbled upon her invention out of necessary comfort. Wearing hair wraps to sleep kept her short tresses healthy and freshly styled but caused pain and tightness around her ears to sleep. For relief, she cut out slits to free her ears and discovered ingenuity in the process. In addition to offering the “ear-out” feature, earTWOear products are made with blended stretchable silk fabric to protect hair and reduce split ends when worn regularly. For more information visit https://www.eartwoear.com and follow on social media: @ear.twoear.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.