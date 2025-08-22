Luxurious Hair Parties Like It’s 1999 to Commemorate Its Inaugural Launch

Luxurious Hair Launch Party

The new brand offering luxe, yet affordable hair bundles wants to show party-goers how they can create confident beauty routines on a budget.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to celebrate like a ‘90s diva as Luxurious Hair hits the market for the first time. The new hair bundle brand is embracing classic R&B vibes with a new way to shop for high-quality, yet affordable human hair that elevates protective styles without scalp irritation.

Luxurious Hair, in collaboration with Luxe Literacy, will host the “Beauty on a Budget” ‘90’s R&B Day party on Aug. 23 at The PhotoLoft in Dallas. The event for ages 21 and up features an open bar, food, hair bundles for sale, giveaways, and R&B hits of the Y2K era spun by DJ Jante.

As attendees take in the dance party atmosphere, they also have the opportunity to create a monthly beauty routine on a budget with affordable luxury. Before the festivities and shopping begin, Luxurious Hair and financial planning company Luxe Literacy invite participants to join them for a “Beauty on a Budget” panel and to learn more about each brand.

According to Luxurious Hair founder Larry Parhams, the beauty on a budget theme is an ideal way to introduce the brand because it was established with the concept of affordable, luxury hair for the elegant, classy woman in mind.

“Hair is what makes a woman, and women tend to feel more confident, sexy, and beautiful once their hair is done,” he said. “Hair is a girl's best friend, and the brand wants to embody that throughout.”

Luxurious Hair will have a variety of bundles for purchase at discounted prices. Specific bundle types and pricing will be available at the event.

Beauty on a Budget takes place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The PhotoLoft is located at 2030 Main Street #420, Dallas, Texas 75201. 1990s-inspired attire is encouraged.

Those interested can visit Eventbrite for tickets and more information about the event.

About Luxurious Hair: Larry Parhams and his late best friend came up with the concept of Luxurious Hair from watching the women in their lives over the years spend countless time and effort on their hair, from trying different types, wearing the latest styles, and spending many hours at the salon. Although they created the concepts, websites, and business plans together, the partnership never came to fruition as Parham’s friend passed away. Years later, he decided to move forward with the venture. Luxurious Hair provides premium, high-quality, and affordable hair extensions that enhance beauty, confidence, and self-expression. Luxurious Hair products are designed for modern women who desire elegance, versatility, and sophistication in their everyday lives.

