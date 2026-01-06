Team Ignite Provides AI and Cyber Insights through Coaching, Coffee, and Conversation

Coaching, Coffee & Conversation

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year begins not just with resolutions but with transformation. BEM Enterprises LLC, doing business as Team Ignite is a global management consulting and technology powerhouse proving that trust is more than a concept—it’s a foundational principle for secure AI-driven systems.

Led by Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, a U.S. Army veteran whose expertise in strategic planning, cybersecurity frameworks, and digital transformation positions Team Ignite as a key advisor for securing data integrity in AI-powered infrastructures, the firm continues to expand its mission of empowering communities through innovation.

Recently, Team Ignite hosted a roundtable discussion featuring industry experts tackling pressing security and data concerns. Building on that momentum, Team Ignite now partners with Dunkin’ Donuts to bring those insights directly to the community through Coaching, Coffee & Conversation, a free event designed to fuel growth across America and Central Pennsylvania.

What’s Brewing

· Live coaching from leaders in AI, cybersecurity, finance, healthcare, business, and leadership.

· Free coffee and donuts for all attendees.

· Networking opportunities with changemakers across Central PA.

· Real conversations that inspire transformation in careers, communities, and organizations.

Taking place on January 10, 2026 at Dunkin' Donuts, 6075 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM EST, the event blends cutting-edge technology insights with practical strategies for everyday success.

Featured Coaches

· Mona Miliner, CEO of Creating No Limits — Career coaching expert. “A career is less about a place but a story you keep writing as you go along. Your purpose has no limits when ambition meets opportunity."

· Farah Saunders, Founder of Ambiance Media Group — PR and revenue growth strategist. “Visibility fuels opportunity. When you own your story, you unlock sustainable growth.”

· Angela Lewis, President of The Pink Elephant Solution — Premium brand support specialist. “A brand is the promise you deliver every day. I help leaders refine and elevate that promise.”

· Stephanie Lawrence, Lawrence Financial Group LLC — Financial wealth strategist. “Financial literacy is empowerment. My mission is to equip communities with strategies for generational wealth.”

· Dr. Tiffany T. Butler, Harmonious Living Chiropractic: Fitness & Wellness Center — Baltimore chiropractor and wellness advocate. “True wellness is harmony—aligning body, mind, and spirit for healthier, balanced living.”

Why It Matters

The Coaching, Coffee & Conversation series has become a trusted forum for dialogue and transformation. With past featured coaches alongside Wells Fargo and H&R Block during the Veterans Day weekend event, the January 10, 2026 edition expands the conversation to include AI and cybersecurity insights alongside practical strategies in finance, healthcare, and leadership.

For Mitchell and Team Ignite, the mission is clear: trust, empowerment, and innovation must be embedded into every system—whether in data infrastructures or community conversations.

Closing Note

As the new year begins, Team Ignite and Dunkin’ Donuts invite Harrisburg residents and the general public to connect, learn, and grow together. With free coffee, donuts, and wisdom from some of the region’s most dynamic coaches, this event is more than a gathering—it’s a catalyst for innovation, trust, and community empowerment.



