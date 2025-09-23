Spiritual Wellness Expert Shaudae McMillian Presents First Podcast at CBCF’s Annual Legislative Conference

Shaudae McMillian, Spiritual Wellness Teacher & Advisor

Call Wisdom Your Sister focuses on women ready to reclaim their lives, teaching a combination of theology, psychology, and neuroscience.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual wellness consultant and corporate learning leader Shaudae McMillian is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast for women in search of a reset button.

“Call Wisdom Your Sister” offers innovative and providential strategies for navigating everyday life with peace, power, and clarity. Each episode unpacks the mental, emotional, and spiritual weight of high-performing women.

McMillian will host the debut of “Call Wisdom Your Sister” in a special location. The podcast, where theology, strategy, and spirit collide, is set to record live during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 54th Annual Legislative Conference (CBCF ALC).

The CBCF’s signature expo invites legislators, concerned citizens, thought leaders, experts, and activists to engage and promote the political, economic, and social advancement of black communities nationally and globally. Expanding upon this year’s theme, “Made for This Moment: Power, Policy, & Progress,” the GoOD Inc. founder titles her inaugural episode “God’s Policy.”

McMillian describes her message as a “heaven-sent” directive for those who give the outward appearance of strength but are silently unraveling. During the program, she will outline with poetic clarity the invisible toll of burnout and reframe it as a signal that it’s time to reclaim one’s vision using deep spiritual intelligence.

“If manifestation left you unsatisfied, if success came at the cost of yourself, or if your next step feels unclear, this is your permission to reset,” she said. “‘Call Wisdom Your Sister’ will help you make the best step, your next step.”

The new podcaster offers philosophical and theological insights on the distinction between dreams and visions. According to McMillian, dreams can be categorized as personal ambitions, while visions are faith and humanity-based.

She explains how people often let go of their visions when they start to chase dreams, because it becomes about wealth, status, and ego. Ultimately, the pursuit leads to burnout.

“Call Wisdom Your Sister” will broadcast live Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. and can be accessed from the following YouTube link. The official recording will be available on McMillian’s personal YouTube page at a later date. In addition to the podcast, GoOD Inc. also provides one-on-one consultations and the Deborah Collective, a healing and spiritual guidance cohort.

The CBCF ALC will be held Sept. 24-28 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

About GoOD Inc. and Shaudae McMillian: Cleveland-born and Washington D.C.-based, McMillian always had a calling to help others heal, often using her own healing journey as a roadmap to guide others. In 2025, the spiritual wellness consultant launched GoOD Inc. to illuminate others, help them find their path to healing, and become thriving leaders. McMillian is also the creator of the trademarked SQ Strategy (Spiritual Intelligence Strategy), a framework that uniquely integrates theology, psychology, and neurology to retrain the mind, regulate the nervous system, and help reclaim spiritual authority. Years before becoming a thought leader of spirit and strategy, McMillian founded Selah Respite, a nanny care agency in Texas, that served children with autism. Leading the business gave her experience beyond entrepreneurship, as she battled severe depression and anxiety, which took a toll on her health. In 2022, she closed her business and battled dark days. Relying on her faith in God, she restored her mental health and became empowered with a new vision to help other women trade survival mode for sovereignty.

About the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF): Established in 1971 by 13 members of the 92nd United States Congress, the CBCF is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research and educational institute. Its mission is to advance the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public as it envisions a world in which all communities have an equal voice in public policy through leadership cultivation, economic empowerment, and civic engagement.



