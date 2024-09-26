Annuity.com, Inc. Launches Consumer Portal to Meet Rising Demand for Annuities

The new Annuity.com offers retirees a trusted resource as the annuity industry expands to meet record demand.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Annuity.com , Inc. proudly announces the launch of its new consumer portal, Annuity.com, designed to meet the increasing demand for reliable information about annuities. As annuity sales surge—doubling since 2019—the new site provides a central resource for Americans seeking secure solutions for their retirement planning.The consumer-focused Annuity.com portal will continuously evolve, providing tailored content and resources that address the needs of retirees and pre-retirees. As the annuity industry is projected to grow to $2.3 trillion over the next decade, Annuity.com will play an essential role in guiding consumers through the complexities of annuities.“The launch of our consumer-facing portal on the industry’s leading domain, Annuity.com, brings us one step closer to realizing the full vision of our next-generation marketing organization," said Brett A. Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. "This is an important milestone for both our company and the industry as a whole. We are transforming Annuity.com into the go-to source for consumers, supporting the industry’s aggressive growth by providing crucial information to empower better retirement decisions.”Annuity.com simplifies retirement planning by offering expert, unbiased content to help individuals explore annuity options, including guaranteed lifetime income, tax-deferred growth, and financial security. As the demand for these products grows, The new Annuity.com is set to be the definitive destination for retirement education and insights, empowering consumers to confidently plan for their future.About Annuity.com, Inc.Annuity.com, Inc. is a leading platform in the annuities industry, offering agents the opportunity to sell under the Annuity.com brand, with agent-friendly compensation structures and advanced marketing tools. The company serves as a central hub for annuities in the U.S., helping agents grow their businesses and better serve clients. Annuity.com also produces Safe Money Radio, a nationally syndicated program, and publishes expert content on annuities and retirement planning.

