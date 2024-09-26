NEW MEXICO TUTORING CORPS SELECTS PEARL AS ITS SOLE TUTOR MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Pearl's all-in-one, secure tutor management system includes detailed reporting, scheduling tools, and assessments.

As the tutor management system behind the nation’s most successful tutoring programs, we are honored to welcome NMTC to the Pearl family.” — John Failla, Founder and CEO of Pearl

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl, the nation’s leading tutoring platform that powers evidence-based tutoring, announced today that New Mexico Tutoring Corps (NMTC) selected its all-in-one secure platform to be the state’s sole tutor management system. After a nationwide review process NMTC determined Pearl to be the best provider of an all-in-one secure platform. The tutor management system streamlines operations across multiple locations, tracks student progress, offers consistent and secure hybrid tutoring support to students in remote areas, and collects data including frequency of tutoring sessions, assessment and growth, training, tutor/student engagement, and feedback on individual tutoring sessions.

NMTC, a state and district-run tutoring program, faced the challenge of finding a suitable tutor management platform to support their initiatives. After an extensive search, they discovered Pearl, which offered the necessary features and flexibility to meet their specific program needs. “As the tutor management system behind the nation’s most successful tutoring programs, we are honored to welcome NMTC to the Pearl family,” said John Failla, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “We are proud to support the individuals committed to running the 1,500 tutor program across more than 135 districts with Pearl and look forward to creating equitable access to relationship-based learning.”

Pearl provides a tutor management system that includes necessary features and options to expand NMTC services that meet student needs, such as: unique user portals, scheduling tools, fully secure messaging, file sharing, matching, rostering, virtual classroom, text alerts, and email alerts.

NMTC is also an early adopter of Pearl’s one-of-a-kind mobile app, supported on Apple and Android devices, that provides seamless collection of critical data points, the ability to record the session audio, and frictionless communication for tutors.

ABOUT PEARL

Based in Richmond, VA, Pearl is the leading tutor management platform and ecosystem that powers evidence-based tutoring to streamline operations, report actionable data, and improve outcomes for districts, state agencies and independent organizations. The platform fully integrates classroom and administrative tools, allowing partners to start, scale, and sustain data-driven and secure tutoring to support measurable outcomes for all communities. The Pearl ecosystem provides access to the nation’s largest and most respected industry partners including the National Student Support Accelerator at Stanford University, Centers for Research and Reform at Johns Hopkins University, and Deans for Impact. For more information about Pearl, or to schedule a free demo, visit TutorwithPearl.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.