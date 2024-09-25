HEALTH CENTER AT SINAI RESIDENCES BOCA RATON RECOGNIZED BY NEWSWEEK AS ONE OF AMERICA’S BEST NURSING HOMES FOR 2025

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Cameron Gordon-Forbes

Award Recognizes Health Center’s Commitment to Providing Exceptional Care Based On Quality Metrics, National Online Survey, Accreditation Data & Google Reviews

This award is a testament to the entire Health Center at Sinai Residences team and their commitment to quality care and the well-being of our residents every single day.” — Cameron Gordon-Forbes, Executive Director, Health Center

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, announced today that the Health Center at Sinai Residences (official name Federation CCRC Operations Corp.) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2025.This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced September 25, 2024 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.“We are honored to have Sinai Residence’s Health Center recognized as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes by Newsweek,” said Cameron Gordon-Forbes, Executive Director of the Health Center at Sinai Residences. “This is a testament to the entire Health Center at Sinai Residences team and their commitment to quality care and the well-being of our residents every single day.”The America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 ranking lists the nation’s leading nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The evaluation is based on four data sources:• Quality Metrics: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) data were used to determine the performance of nursing homes. This year, the weighting of the performance data pillar was increased within the scoring model to reflect the emphasis on the medical key performance indicators.• National Online Survey: From June to July 2024, thousands of medical professionals (registered nurses, nursing home managers and administrators, licensed practical nurses / licensed vocational nurses, nursing assistants, therapists and physicians) were invited to an online survey in cooperation with Newsweek.• Accreditation Data: Nursing homes provided by The Joint Commission (TJC) and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).• Google Reviews: as a proxy for resident satisfaction.The Health Center at Sinai Residences was also recognized in 2023 as one of 50 Florida nursing homes to receive a 5-Star Rating from U.S. News and World Report’s annual rating report.In 2024 Sinai Residences was named to Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities” and ranked number one in America on Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in Senior Living.” Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO of Sinai Residences, was named the 2023 Executive of the Year by LeadingAge Florida, the state’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for aging services. Sinai Residences also received the 2022 LeadingAge Florida Innovation Award for using new technologies and best practices that enable staff to spend more time nurturing resident relationships, to ensure resident health and safety, to drive operational efficiencies, and to become the first senior living community in the world to deploy newly available technologies.About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com About StatistaStatista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys. Learn more at https://www.statista.com

