28% Decline in Shootings in Communities Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that shooting incidents with injury declined 28 percent through August 2024 compared to the same eight-month period last year, as reported by police departments participating in New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative. This overall decline in shootings is the result of significant, sustained reductions in gun violence across communities served by the 28 police departments participating in GIVE.

“Public safety is my number one priority, and protecting New Yorkers and their communities is the foundation of all our efforts,” Governor Hochul said. “Our strategies for tackling gun violence are proving effective, but our work is never finished – we will continue investing, innovating and partnering with law enforcement to make New York a safer place for everyone.”

The 28 percent decline reflects 417 shooting incidents with injury from January 1 through August 31, 2024, compared to 578 incidents from January 1 through August 31, 2023.

New York State’s GIVE initiative supports 28 police departments in 21 counties with the majority of the state’s population outside New York City.

The following police departments reported particularly significant declines in shootings through August 2024 compared to the same seven-month period last year:

Nassau County: 40 percent decline

Rochester: 39 percent decline

Suffolk County: 39 percent decline

Syracuse: 26 percent decline

Utica: 47 percent decline

Yonkers: 56 percent decline

August 2024 data for each of the 28 police departments participating in the GIVE initiative are available on the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) website.

In addition to the decreases in gun violence experienced in GIVE communities, the New York City Police Department reported 12 percent (602 vs. 682) decline in shootings in New York City through August 2024 compared to the same time last year.

The FY25 Enacted Budget included $347 million secured by Governor Hochul to fund a comprehensive plan that addresses gun violence, reduces crime and recognizes the importance of a multifaceted approach improving public safety.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Governor Hochul recognizes that enforcement alone doesn’t make neighborhoods safer. Under her leadership, DCJS has received record-level funding for GIVE, our SNUG Street Outreach program, alternatives to incarceration programs, and re-entry services that allows our local partners to address not only the consequences of crime, but its causes. This significant investment in a collaborative, multifaceted approach to a complex issue is paying dividends and improving public safety in communities across the state.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “New Yorkers deserve to feel safe, that is why last year under my leadership, the New York Senate Democratic Majority invested $347 million to fund smart violence interventions that deliver meaningful results, such as the GIVE program. It is remarkable that the GIVE initiative has achieved a 28 percent reduction in gun shootings in participating localities statewide, with Yonkers leading the way with an impressive 56 percent decline. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her tireless and effective leadership with this program and other innovative initiatives to tackle gun violence. While this downward trend signifies meaningful progress in our efforts to improve public safety, we remain committed to investing in innovative approaches that reduce gun violence and create safer communities.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Today’s announcement shows that our investment in gun violence prevention is working to make New York safer. I am incredibly proud that our efforts have led to such a significant reduction in shootings, but the Assembly Majority remains committed to working with our state partners to make our communities even safer. My colleagues and I know that we can build a future where no New Yorker has to live in fear of gun violence devastating their community and are willing to put the needed resources and investment toward accomplishing this future.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “The 28% decline in shootings across New York is a testament to the power of coordinated action and strategic investment. Governor Hochul's commitment to public safety has brought critical resources to our communities, empowering law enforcement and grassroots organizations to tackle gun violence head-on. With $350 million invested in proven solutions like the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, we're seeing real results in making our neighborhoods safer. This progress is a step forward in ensuring that every New Yorker, whether in Yonkers, Rochester, or right here in the Bronx, can feel secure in their community.”

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, "Gun violence has deeply affected many in our community, so I am overjoyed to see a significant decline in shootings, with reductions of up to 56% in some areas. This progress shows that focused investments in reducing gun violence are making a real impact. By supporting evidence-based strategies like the GIVE initiative, community outreach through SNUG, and models such as Project RISE, we are not only saving lives but also restoring safety and trust in our neighborhoods. This achievement demonstrates the power of a comprehensive approach, combining law enforcement with community-driven efforts to address gun violence at its core. I also want to thank Governor Hochul and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for the FY25 Enacted Budget, which allocated $347 million to help achieve these results."

The Governor’s investments include nationally recognized initiatives administered by DCJS, which provides funding, training and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations in communities hardest hit by gun violence and violent crime: