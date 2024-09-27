Dean Gorder Joins ND UAS Council Board, Strengthening Leadership in UAS Innovation

ND UAS Council welcomes Dean Gorder, a leader in economic development and innovation, to its board, further strengthening its mission in UAS advancement.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems (ND UAS) Council is proud to announce the addition of Dean Gorder to its distinguished board. With an extensive background in economic development and advancing North Dakota’s technology and innovation landscape, Gorder brings a wealth of experience and insight to the Council, reinforcing its mission to lead the future of UAS innovation.

Gorder’s career has been marked by a commitment to expanding opportunities within North Dakota, particularly in aerospace, technology, and unmanned systems. He is the Director of the Flight Test & Training Center for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. in Emerado, N.D., and his experience as a global leader in UAS technology allowed Gorder to play a pivotal role in driving the development and deployment of unmanned systems worldwide. His leadership in this role further solidified his deep expertise in the UAS industry, making him a valuable asset to the ND UAS Council.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dean Gorder to the North Dakota UAS Council," said Matt Dunlevy, President of the North Dakota UAS Council. "Dean’s expertise in fostering economic growth and his deep understanding of the UAS industry—particularly through his role at General Atomics—will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and growth within the sector. His leadership will be instrumental in our ongoing efforts to solidify North Dakota’s reputation as a hub for UAS research, development, and operations."

Dean Gorder’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the UAS industry, as North Dakota continues to see an influx of new opportunities and investments in unmanned systems. The ND UAS Council remains dedicated to supporting the state’s UAS ecosystem by collaborating with industry leaders, government officials, and academic institutions.

"I am honored to join the North Dakota UAS Council and contribute to North Dakota’s growing UAS industry," said Dean Gorder. "The state has made incredible strides in this field, and I look forward to working with the council and its partners to continue building on that momentum."

The North Dakota UAS Council is excited about the future of unmanned systems in North Dakota, and Dean Gorder’s appointment further strengthens its commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic growth in the region.

About the NDUAS Council:

The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council is a leading organization dedicated to advancing UAS technology and operations in North Dakota. The Council brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to promote innovation, advocate for supportive policies, and drive workforce development in the UAS sector.

www.nduas.org

For more information, please contact:

Stacey Mesteth

VP of Operations

North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council

stacey@nduas.org

218-791-1089

www.nduas.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.