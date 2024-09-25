Praxis Strategy Group Joins North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council

Praxis Strategy Group joins the ND UAS Council, highlighting its commitment to advancing the UAS industry and fostering collaboration in the region.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Praxis Strategy Group, a leading innovation firm headquartered in Grand Forks, ND, is proud to announce its membership in the North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems (UAS) Council. This strategic move underscores Praxis' commitment to advancing the UAS industry and fostering collaboration in one of the nation's most dynamic UAS ecosystems.

The North Dakota UAS Council, a coalition of industry leaders, government agencies, and academic institutions, plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of unmanned aircraft systems. By joining the Council, Praxis will contribute its expertise in innovation and technology development, helping to drive the growth and integration of UAS technologies across multiple sectors. Praxis is a manager of the Red River Corridor Fund, which invests in UAS companies, and is an advisor to the nationwide UAS Angel Network, which connects UAS companies to investors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Praxis Strategy Group to the North Dakota UAS Council," said Matt Dunlevy, President and CEO of the Council. "Praxis has a proven track record of innovation and a deep commitment to advancing UAS technologies. Their participation will undoubtedly enhance our collective efforts to position North Dakota as a national leader in UAS development and deployment. Further, I've known Dr. Zimmerman for years. He's been a guiding light in UAS as long as anyone in North Dakota."

Dr. Delore Zimmerman, President and CEO of Praxis Strategy Group expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Joining the North Dakota UAS Council is a significant milestone for our company. We are excited to collaborate with other industry leaders to push the boundaries of UAS technology and explore new opportunities for innovation. Our team is eager to contribute our expertise and work together to achieve the Council's vision for the future of UAS throughout North Dakota."

Praxis has been at the forefront of innovation in various sectors, and this new collaboration with the North Dakota UAS Council will further reinforce the company's commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies. Together, Praxis and the Council aim to leverage the unique strengths of North Dakota's UAS ecosystem to drive growth, create new opportunities, and maintain the state's leadership position in this rapidly evolving industry.

Praxis Strategy Group works with leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs in business, economic development, and research to grow innovation-driven organizations and economies. With a strong focus on collaboration and technological advancement, Praxis is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Praxis, now in its 30th year, is headquartered in Grand Forks, ND.

The North Dakota UAS Council is a leading coalition of industry, government, and academic stakeholders dedicated to advancing the development and integration of unmanned aircraft systems. The Council's mission is to position North Dakota as a global leader in UAS technology and innovation.

