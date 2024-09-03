The North Dakota UAS Council is proud to announce that Frontier Precision has joined its prestigious membership.

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontier Precision Joins North Dakota UAS Council

The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems (NDUAS) Council is proud to announce that Frontier Precision, a leading provider of geospatial and drone technology solutions, has joined its prestigious membership. This partnership strengthens North Dakota’s position as a leader in the UAS industry and underscores the state’s commitment to innovation and excellence in unmanned systems.

With decades of experience in providing advanced geospatial technology and UAS solutions, Frontier Precision has been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of industries ranging from agriculture and construction to law enforcement and environmental monitoring. Their expertise and innovative approach are expected to significantly contribute to the Council’s mission of advancing UAS technology, shaping supportive policies, and fostering workforce development in North Dakota.

Matt Dunlevy, President of the NDUAS Council, expressed his enthusiasm about the new collaboration:

“Frontier Precision is one of the largest and most important UAS companies in North Dakota and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the ND UAS Council. Their extensive experience in geospatial technology and their dedication to advancing UAS capabilities align perfectly with our goals. We love that their company has a particularly compelling name, reminding us that the UAS industry is, itself, a frontier. Together, we can push the boundaries of what’s possible and ensure that our state remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field.”

Dennis Kemmesat, CEO of Frontier Precision, shared his thoughts on joining the Council:

“Joining the NDUAS Council is a significant step for Frontier Precision as we continue to expand our impact in the UAS domain. North Dakota is a key hub for UAS innovation, and we are eager to collaborate with the Council and its members to drive the industry forward. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and our deep understanding of geospatial technology will allow us to contribute meaningfully to the development of next-generation unmanned systems.”

The addition of Frontier Precision to the NDUAS Council marks an important milestone in the ongoing effort to establish North Dakota as a global hub for UAS innovation and development. The Council remains dedicated to fostering collaboration among industry leaders to ensure that the state continues to lead in this dynamic and rapidly growing sector.

About the NDUAS Council:

The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems (NDUAS) Council is a leading organization dedicated to advancing UAS technology and operations in North Dakota. The Council brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to promote innovation, advocate for supportive policies, and drive workforce development in the UAS sector.

Website: www.nduas.org

About Frontier Precision:

Frontier Precision is a trusted provider of geospatial and drone technology solutions, offering advanced products and services that enhance the capabilities of industries such as agriculture, construction, law enforcement, and environmental monitoring. Committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions, Frontier Precision continues to shape the future of UAS technology by integrating innovative approaches with a deep understanding of geospatial data and systems.

Website: www.frontierprecision.com

For more information, please contact:

Stacey Mesteth

VP of Operations

North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council

stacey@nduas.org

218-791-1089

nduas.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.