CivilGEO Retains #1 Spot in G2’s Fall 2024 Rankings

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 8th time in a row, CivilGEO has been recognized as a leader in the Civil Engineering Design Software category in the G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports . In the latest reports, CivilGEO achieved an impressive 38 badges for its flagship products, GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS.With an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on over 240 user reviews, CivilGEO’s GeoHECRAS has been named Fall 2024 Leader in the category of Best Civil Engineering Design Software. G2 also recognized CivilGEO’s GeoHECHMS as the Top Performer Fall 2024. The software’s advanced features and automated workflows help civil engineers optimize their productivity by 75%, saving more than 50% of their engineering time.“CivilGEO’s GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS have changed the way we approach our projects. The software's reliability and intuitive interface have significantly improved our workflows, making complex modeling tasks more manageable and efficient,” Shelley E. Cobau, Senior Civil Technical Specialist at IMEG Corp (Greenwood, CO).G2 is a leading business solution review platform providing vital performance metrics to assist market leaders, investors, and professionals in making informed software-related decisions. Their quarterly reports feature accurate analytics, detailed product comparisons, and user reviews, highlighting top software products across diverse business sectors.As the latest addition to their suite of civil engineering software products, CivilGEO recently released GeoSTORM , which is a sophisticated engineering software that supports numerous stormwater hydrology models and methods within a 2D and 3D AutoCAD, MicroStation, and GIS environment. This software can significantly accelerate the process of creating, analyzing, and reviewing urban and rural stormwater models, optimizing workflows with high precision.To learn more about CivilGEO software products, click here About CivilGEO, Inc.:CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Middleton, WI, with additional offices inCanada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

