ProHance at SSON Houston shares key insights on Digitization and Analytics in New Age GBS and Shared Services

Ankur Dhingra (left), CEO, ProHance and Khiv Singh Sewad, Senior VP, ProHance, US

ProHance CEO Ankur Dhingra shares insights at SSON Houston on digitization in GBS, focusing on operational transformation, future-proofing, and optimization.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a global leader in productivity and operations management solutions, was prominently featured at the SSON Houston Conference, where Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance, joined forces with John Stranding, Head of Shared Services and Transformation, for a panel discussion on “Digitization & Analytics in New Age GBS and Shared Services.”The session focused on the rapidly evolving role of Global Business Services (GBS) and shared services in today’s distributed workplace environments, driven by technological advancements and data analytics. Ankur Dhingra and John Stranding highlighted how organizations can leverage digital transformation to stay ahead of the curve, sharing key takeaways on:* Revolutionizing Operations: Attendees gained valuable insights into mastering data-driven decision-making to successfully navigate and manage distributed workplaces, ensuring seamless collaboration across teams and locations.* Building a Resilient Future: The panel explored innovative strategies for creating future-ready workplaces that not only adapt to but thrive in ever-changing business landscapes, preparing organizations for long-term success.* Optimizing Business Performance: Participants learned how to view the bigger picture to identify opportunities for efficiency, collaboration, and cost optimization in shared services and GBS, driving enhanced performance across the board.Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance, emphasized, “The need for digitization and data-driven approaches has never been more critical as businesses navigate complex global environments. ProHance is at the forefront of helping organizations harness analytics to drive productivity and operational excellence.”The SSON Houston conference brought together industry experts and leaders to discuss cutting-edge solutions and strategies for transforming shared services and GBS operations. ProHance’s participation further underscores its commitment to enabling organizations worldwide to achieve unparalleled success through its comprehensive suite of productivity management tools.About ProHance: Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 370,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit www.prohance.net

